SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

Glenville State, Quinnipiac at Frostburg State, 1:00

College Baseball

CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State (2), ppd.

Charleston, W.Va. at Frostburg State (2), 1:00

Lackawanna at Allegany (2), 12:00

Montgomery at Garrett (2), 12:00

College Football

Frostburg State at West Liberty, ppd.

College Men's Basketball

WVU Potomac State vs. Niagara at Westmoreland, 3:00

College Lacrosse

Cairn at WVU Potomac State, ppd.

Molloy at Frostburg State, 12:00

College Softball

Frostburg State at Wheeling, W.Va. (2), 1:00

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State (2), ppd.

WVU Potomac State at Montgomery (2), 12:00

College Tennis

Frostburg State at West Virginia State, 1:00

College Volleyball

Mount Aloysius at WVU Potomac State, 1:00

College Women's Basketball

WVU Potomac State vs. Niagara at Westmoreland, 1:00

College Women's Lacrosse

Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State, 3:00

High School Freshman Basketball

North Marion at Keyser, 1:00

High School Boys Basketball

Braxton County at Frankfort, 1:00, 2:30

Harman at Berkeley Springs, 1:00, 2:30

Moorefield at Trinity Christian, 2:30, 4:00

Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 6:15

Union at Hundred, 3:00

High School Girls Basketball

East Hardy at Berkeley Springs, 4:00

Hampshire at Musselman, ppd.

Moorefield at Trinity Christian, 1:00

Spring Mills at Keyser, 11:00

Union at Hundred, 2:00

High School Wrestling

East Hardy at Petersburg, 11:00

East Hardy, Frankfort, Petersburg at Hampshire, canceled

Hedgesville, Martinsburg at Moorefield, 10:00

Keyser at Oak Glen, 12:00

