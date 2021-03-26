SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Acrobatics & Tumbling
Glenville State, Quinnipiac at Frostburg State, 1:00
College Baseball
CCBC Catonsville at WVU Potomac State (2), ppd.
Charleston, W.Va. at Frostburg State (2), 1:00
Lackawanna at Allegany (2), 12:00
Montgomery at Garrett (2), 12:00
College Football
Frostburg State at West Liberty, ppd.
College Men's Basketball
WVU Potomac State vs. Niagara at Westmoreland, 3:00
College Lacrosse
Cairn at WVU Potomac State, ppd.
Molloy at Frostburg State, 12:00
College Softball
Frostburg State at Wheeling, W.Va. (2), 1:00
Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State (2), ppd.
WVU Potomac State at Montgomery (2), 12:00
College Tennis
Frostburg State at West Virginia State, 1:00
College Volleyball
Mount Aloysius at WVU Potomac State, 1:00
College Women's Basketball
WVU Potomac State vs. Niagara at Westmoreland, 1:00
College Women's Lacrosse
Notre Dame (Ohio) at Frostburg State, 3:00
High School Freshman Basketball
North Marion at Keyser, 1:00
High School Boys Basketball
Braxton County at Frankfort, 1:00, 2:30
Harman at Berkeley Springs, 1:00, 2:30
Moorefield at Trinity Christian, 2:30, 4:00
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 6:15
Union at Hundred, 3:00
High School Girls Basketball
East Hardy at Berkeley Springs, 4:00
Hampshire at Musselman, ppd.
Moorefield at Trinity Christian, 1:00
Spring Mills at Keyser, 11:00
Union at Hundred, 2:00
High School Wrestling
East Hardy at Petersburg, 11:00
East Hardy, Frankfort, Petersburg at Hampshire, canceled
Hedgesville, Martinsburg at Moorefield, 10:00
Keyser at Oak Glen, 12:00
