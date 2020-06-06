Garrett Appel aces No. 4 at Rocky Gap
FLINTSTONE — Garrett Appel hit a hole-in-one on Thursday afternoon at Rocky Gap Casino and Resort.
He aced the 144-yard Par 3 No. 4 hole using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Leroy Stubbs, Patrick Serpone and Arnel Kazazic.
Georgia AD given 1-year contract extension
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity has been given a one-year contract extension.
The announcement came in a rare online video spring meeting of the University of Georgia athletic association’s board of directors on Thursday.
The 65-year-old McGarity was named Georgia’s AD in 2010. His extension came in a unanimous vote.
UGA President Jere W. Morehead said he was grateful McGarity agreed to serve another year “particularly now, with all that we’re going through — in this country and in intercollegiate athletics — with all the challenges that we’ve faced, Greg’s experience and having that continuity is really good for UGA at this time. So I appreciate his willingness to serve.’’
The board also approved a budget of $149.4 million for 2021. McGarity said the budget includes contingency plans which could be affected by such factors as the number of fans allowed to attend football games during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Athletic lays off 8% of its staff
The Athletic has laid off 46 staff members and implemented pay cuts across the organization due to cost cuts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-year-old subscription-based online sports site says in a statement that the layoffs represent 8% of its staff. Most of the layoffs involved college and enterprise writers as well as those covering mixed martial arts. There were also reductions to most of the staffs in Miami and Phoenix.
Remaining employees will be asked to take double-digit percentage pay cuts through the remainder of the year.
Jordan: $100 million for racial equality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Jordan also released a statement Monday on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.
“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Jordan said. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”
