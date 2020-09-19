Matlick, Keyser win at Canaan Valley
DAVIS, W.Va. — Led by Drew Matlick’s round of 36 and Noah Broadwater’s 38, Keyser golf finished first in a field of Moorefield, Frankfort, Petersburg and Tucker County at Canaan Valley on Thursday.
Darrick Broadwater shot a 40 and Jacob Malcolm finished at 42 to give the Golden Tornado a team total of 156. Dylan Wilson (52), Jace Courrier (56) and Logan Jones (56) also competed for Keyser.
Moorefield came in second, Frankfort checked in at third and Petersburg fourth.
The Falcons were led by senior Brady Whitacre, who shot a 44. Juniors Chase McCoy (50), Bryson Lane (51) and Landon Moorehead (58) combined to give the team a score of 200. Ashton Moorehead shot a 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.