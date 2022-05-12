PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Slade Saville pitched six shutout innings and went 2 for 3 at the plate to guide No. 4 Petersburg to a 2-0 win over Moorefield on Wednesday in the Class A, Region II, Section 1 playoffs.
Saville, an Allegany College commit, struck out nine in six shutout frames of four-hit ball, walking five. Bumby Van Meter came on for a scoreless seventh to register the save and put the Vikings in the section title game on Saturday.
Moorefield (13-14) drops to the loser’s bracket, needing one win to get a rematch with Petersburg (16-9) for the section. Because the Vikings are unbeaten in the postseason, whoever meets them in the title game will need to win twice.
Petersburg broke a scoreless draw in the fourth inning Wednesday when Caden Arbaugh tripled and scored on the same play after the center fielder committed an error.
The Vikings tacked on an insurance run after Saville doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and was knocked in on a Peyton Tingler liner to right field.
Moorefield led off the seventh with a single, prompting the Vikings to bring in Van Meter for the final three outs. After a strikeout, Karson Reed singled to put the tying run on first, but Van Meter pitched a strikeout and a pop out to end it.
Bryce Hines took the loss for Moorefield after he allowed two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Reed tallied two of Moorefield’s five base hits.
No. 2 Northern 15, Berlin 5
ACCIDENT — Berlin gave Northern some trouble early, but the Huskies scored the final eight runs unanswered to win in six innings on Wednesday.
Northern out-hit Berlin, 12-6, and Kellen Hinebaugh accounted for three of them and scored three times.
Tyler Yoder knocked in three runs; Chance Ritchey homered, doubled and drove in a pair; Ethan Sebold singled, doubled and garnered two RBIs; Easton Rhoten tallied a pair of hits and a ribbie; and Cam Friend and Myles Uphold drove in two runs each.
Luke Ross picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in three innings pitched. Logan Miller notched a three-inning save, allowing two runs on one hit with five Ks.
Craig Jarvis took the loss for Berlin. Caleb Leonard was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Cory Jose singled twice and drove in a run.
Northern (15-5), seeded No. 2 in 1A West Region I, hosts third-seeded Mountain Ridge (10-7) in the region semis on Saturday at 11 a.m.
No. 5 Keyser 8 Grafton 6
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser jumped out to an 8-1 lead and held off a Grafton comeback on Wednesday to advance to the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 championship.
The Golden Tornado (15-8) were at Frankfort (11-12) on Thursday night, needing to win two games to take the section.
Grafton brought the tying run to the plate after scoring three runs in the seventh to trail 8-6; however, Logan Rotruck tossed a K and got a fly out to allow Keyser to hang on.
Golden Tornado right-hander Seth Healy got the win on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) in 5 1/3 innings of work, striking out four and walking four.
Sammy Bradfield went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Konner Bennett singled twice and drove a pair in; and Noah Broadwater singled and had two ribbies.
Grafton starter Tanner Moats was tabbed with the loss after Keyser jumped on him with two runs in the first and six in the third. Dustin Keener garnered two singles and Cole Mooney doubled for Grafton.
Hancock 6, Calvary 5
HANCOCK — Hancock blew the game open with a five-run sixth inning and Calvary couldn’t complete the comeback on Wednesday.
Down 6-2 entering the seventh, Calvary plated three runs, but Hancock got the final out via a fly-out to win and drop Calvary’s record to 7-6.
Seth Bivens got the win for Hancock, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings of work. Eli Leith took the loss for Calvary.
Braden Rhodes got the start for the Eagles, and he allowed one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts in four innings pitched. Jessie Michael singled twice and scored in the third inning, Noah Robinette singled and knocked a run in; and Rhodes, Josh Howsare and Leith all singled.
Calvary, 5-2 in the Mason Dixon Christian Conference, now waits to find out its first playoff opponent.
Northern JV 17 Southern JV 2
OAKLAND — Northern banged out 16 base hits to crush Southern in junior varsity action on Wednesday.
Kyle Broadwater got the win, allowing no earned runs on two hits with seven Ks in four innings of work.
At the plate, Broadwater had a two-run double and RBI single; Cole Folk had three singles and two RBIs; Wally Brands tallied an RBI double and an RBI single; Liam Stewart hit a double and a single; Bradley Stubin doubled to score a run; Austin Ross slotted two singles; and Robert Deatelhouser added a three-run two-bagger.
Southern tallied four base knocks, led by Ben Lohr with a double and a single.
Northern finishes with a record of 10-1.
