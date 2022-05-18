KEYSER, W.Va. — Scott Furey was approved as Keyser's new boys basketball head coach by the Mineral County Board of Education on Tuesday.
Furey will replace Johnny Haines, Jr. effective with the 2022-23 season. Haines was the Keyser head man the past nine seasons and had been a coach in some capacity for 18 years.
Furey, who is the Keyser boys track and field coach, will inherit a talented core. The Golden Tornado finished 7-18 in Haines final season, but they came up just a game short of states.
Keyser crushed Hampshire, 58-35, in the section playoff, narrowly fell to Berkeley Springs, 60-55, in the section finals and dropped a thriller on the road to powerhouse Wheeling Central Catholic, 59-48, in overtime in the co-region finals.
Noah Broadwater, the Golden Tornado's leading scorer at 14.1 points a game, returns for his junior season and will be a proven scorer for the first-year coach. Mike Schell and Drew Matlick, who both came on late in the season, are also back.
