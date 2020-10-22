CRESAPTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield scored four goals in the first 17 minutes and top seed Calvary Christian cruised over No. 5 Faith 5-0 Thursday afternoon at Liberty Field in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament semifinal game.
The victory propels the Eagles into Saturday evening’s title game at Shalom against second-seeded Cumberland Valley Christian Academy, a 4-1 winner over No. 3 Shalom.
“Isaac got off to a fast start,” said Calvary Christian head coach Wes Reed. “I pulled him midway through the first half. Offensively, we were on fire. We controlled the tempo and the game early on and that allowed us to play more controlled soccer in the second half.”
Connor O’Brien assisted on two of Scritchfield’s goals, including the the game’s first only two minutes from the start. A three-goal streak — all by Scritchfield — during a three-minute stretch gave the Eagles control of the game. Beginning at 13:50, Scritchfield scored on Luke Reed’s feed, then 1:10 later, he scored on O’Brien’s second assist and a 1:30 later at 16:30 he scored unassisted putting Calvary ahead 4-0.
Levi Carrington’s goal on another Reed assist gave the Eagles their 5-0 lead six minutes before the end of the first half before Calvary honored last year’s and two-time Player of the Year Will Speis by retiring his jersey number at halftime.
Calvary (14-2) outshot Faith 24-6 and led in corner kicks 5-1. Goalie Colby Mallery made three stops.
“Isaac was tremendous,” Wes Reed said. “Nobody works harder on the team or on the field.
“The first half was perfect. Couldn’t ask for a better half.”
Cumberland Valley finished 12-3. The Eagles won both home and away games by the same 2-1 score.
“It will be a highly-contested, competitive game,” Reed said. “We’re going to have to work really hard and be disciplined to get three out of them in one year.”
Faith’s Elijah Hobbs stopped 15 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.