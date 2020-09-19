CRESAPTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Calvary Christian to a dominating 7-0 victory over New Life Friday afternoon at Liberty Field.
“It was a good team effort,” said Eagles head coach Wes Reed. “We got a lot of young players in, so that was good.”
The Eagles (5-1 overall, 4-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) outshot New Life 35-2 and 8-1 in corner kicks.
Scritchfield only played in the first half and two of his goals were unassisted. He assisted Connor Gordon’s goal and was aided by Connor O’Brien.
O’Brien scored the last goal of the game — and the second of the second half. He assisted Jonah Leith’s goal four minutes before halftime.
Jordan Franklin had an uanssisted goal three minutes into the second half.
New Life’s Aiden Amaya made 25 saves in goal while Calvary’s Levi Carrington, playing in the second half, needed to make only two stops.
Calvary plays an out of conference game on Monday when it hosts Hyndman, Pennsylvania, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.