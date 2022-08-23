HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield and Shilah Ganoe each had double doubles as Calvary Christian opened its 2022 volleyball season with an impressive 3-0 victory at St. Maria Goretti Monday evening.
Scritchfield, who had 31 assists, helped the Eagles (1-0) to 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11 victories. She scored 11 points, had three digs and two aces. Ganoe led with 14 digs, had 10 kills, three aces and two points.
"Goretti always has a good offense and we were able to give some defense on them," said Calvary Christian head coach John Wall. "It was a nice way for us to start the season, battling a tough team."
Aiyana Yoder scored a team-high 12 points and added an ace and a kill. Emily Wilson made seven kills, had five points and digs, four aces and a block. Bethany Carrington contributed seven points and digs, two aces and a kill.
"We learned some things about our defense and there are things we need to work on," Wall said.
Calvary dominated the junior varsity game, winning 25-4 and 25-9.
The Eagles home opener is Tuesday against Shalom, a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference game starting with the junior varsity at 4:30 and the varsity at 5:30.
