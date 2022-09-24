CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield had a double-double and Emy Wilson made 13 kills as Calvary Christian swept a Mason-Dixon Christian Conference match with visiting Faith Friday evening.
Game scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-8.
Scritchfield led the Eagles with 18 assists and had 11 points. She also had two aces and two kills. Wilson scored seven points, had two aces and assists, and had a block.
Shilah Ganoe scored 10 points, had seven aces, five digs and four kills while Aiyana Yoder contributed nine points, four kills, two digs and an ace.
The junior varsity won, 2-1, with scores of 25-16, 18-25 and 15-4.
The Eagles (16-0 overall, 10-0 MDCC) hosts Morgantown Christian in a tripleheader on Monday beginning at 4 p.m. with the middle school match, followed by the junior varsity at 5 and the varsity at 6.
Mountain Ridge 3 Meyersdale 0
FROSTBURG — Mia DeCarlo had a double-double and Kendall Kirkwood added 12 points to help unbeaten Mountain Ridge sweep visiting Meyersdale Thursday evening.
Game scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.
DeCarlo led the Miners with 17 points and 15 digs. She also scored six aces and had five kills. Kirkwood added eight kills, had six digs, four aces and two blocks. Avery Tipton and Kaitlyn Simpson both had 10 assists. Tipton scored seven points and had seven digs with two aces. Simpson added two points and had two blocks. Ella Snyder led the team with 11 kills. She also had six digs and scored five points.
The Red Raiders were led by Amelia Kretchman’s eight kills, four digs and three blocks. Izabella Donaldson had 15 digs.
Meyersdale won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Game scores were 25-19 and 25-17. The Miners’ Makayla Ziler and Allison Tringler each scored four points.
Mountain Ridge (5-0) hosts Frankfort on Monday.
Northern 3 Fort Hill 0
ACCIDENT — Short-handed Northern swept visiting Fort Hill on Thursday evening.
The Huskies, with Madison Seese and Michaela Brenneman playing through injuries, defeated the Sentinels 25-18, 25-14 and 25-22.
Braelyn Brenneman had three blocks, five kills and five digs while Michaela Brenneman led with 11 digs and had five kills. Demi Ross had seven kills, four digs and an ace.
The Northern junior varsity won 25-21 and 25-20 behind Natalie Reed and Lydia Rosenberger. Reed had seven kills, five digs and four aces while Rosenberger had an ace and five digs.
No statistics were available for Fort Hill.
Northern hosts Allegany on Wednesday and Fort Hill hosts Frankfort on Tuesday.
