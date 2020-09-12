CRESAPTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield scored a goal in each half and Luke Reed started the second half with two that broke open a close game to lead Calvary Christian to a 6-0 victory over Heritage Friday at Liberty Field.
Both Scritchfield and Reed had an assist while Connor O’Brien scored once and assisted on two others.
The Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Mason-Dixon Conference) dominated Heritage in shots on goal at 15-6 and in corner kicks 9-0.
Goalie Colby Mallery stopped all six of Heritage’s shots.
Goals by Scritchfield at 15:15 and O’Brien at 24:00 on assists from Eli Leith and Reed gave Calvary a 2-0 halftime lead.
Reed then increased it to 4-0 with two quick goals a little more than 10 minutes into the second half, the first on an assist from O’Brien at 10:45 and then, at 11:15, he scored off of a Scritchfield header.
Scritchfield then gave the Eagles a 5-0 lead on an O’Brien assist at the 19-minute mark and Noah Robinette’s unassisted goal capped the scoring at 24:00.
Heritage dropped to 1-3.
Calvary visits Faith in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start.
