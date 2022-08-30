MARTINSBURG, W.V.a— Allie Scritchfield recorded her third consecutive double-double for Calvary Christian Academy as the Eagles swept Faith Christian, 3-0, on Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
“Even though our defense struggled, we were still able to create some good offense thanks to our top center Scritchfield,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “She got sets to our hitters even when the passes were a little bit off.”
Calvary won the three sets 25-9, 25-14 and 25-8. Scritchfield led the Eagles with 14 points and 13 assists. She also had six aces and one dig. Scritchfield recorded a triple-double and a double-double in her previous two matches.
Emmy Wilson had eight digs, seven kills, five points, three blocks and one ace. Shilah Ganoe had 13 digs, five kills, six points and two aces. Aiyana Yoder had 12 points, two blocks, one ace and one kill.
The win improves the Eagles record to 6-0 and 3-0 in conference play.
Calvary travels to Hagerstown to face Grace Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
