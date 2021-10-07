CRESAPTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield provided an encore two days after scoring his 100th career goal, tallying an assist on the opener before scoring the game-winner to lead Calvary past Rockwood, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Field in high school boys soccer action.
Connor Gordon found the back of the net with a minute to go before halftime off a feed from Scritchfield, sending the Eagles into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Rockwood tied things up with 17 minutes to play when Luke Latuch swung a corner kick into the box, finding Jack Conn for the equalizer.
Scritchfield’s game-winner came with 3:18 remaining off a feed from Tristan Minnick.
“It was a very evenly-matched game,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed. “We played between the 18-yard boxes, which isn’t very common for us. We can usually break out and score a flurry of goals, but Rockwood’s defense did a great job containing us.”
Both teams had five shots apiece, while Rockwood held the corner kick advantage, 2-0. Levi Carrington stopped four shots for the Eagles, while Rockwood goalkeeper John Mowry made three saves.
Calvary (14-2-1) hosts New Life today in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference play beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Hill 1, Northern 0
CUMBERLAND — Connor Hipp scored the lone goal and Jacob Tichnell posted a shutout, leading Fort Hill over Northern Tuesday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Hipp’s goal came early, finding the back of the net at the 36:00 mark in the first half off an assist by Logan Mullery.
The Sentinels peppered the Huskies with shots, leading 27-6 in that department, while winning the corner kick battle, 11-0.
Tichnell made six saves, while Northern goalkeeper Tyler Yoder stopped 17 shots.
The Sentinels hosted Hampshire on Thursday night.
