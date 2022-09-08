CUMBERLAND — A game after notching its first victory of the season, Allegany College of Maryland used a late goal by Isaac Scritchfield to down the College of Southern Maryland, 2-1, on Thursday.
Scritchfield, who won the Area Player of the Year at Calvary last year as a senior, found the go-ahead strike in the 85th minute, assisted by Stan-Lee Etienne (Cummings, Georgia).
The Trojans (2-3) received their other goal from Etienne, whose tally was assisted by Connor Hipp (Fort Hill). ACM keeper Nkenge Durham of Sandys, Bermuda, made three saves in the victory.
The Trojans are at Penn State Greater Allegheny on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.