POTOMAC PARK — Ethan Sebold had a tension-filled save and he drove in three runs to help Garrett defeat St. Mary’s 7-4 and then rout Annapolis 10-2 to advance to last Sunday’s championship game of the Western Maryland Mountain Classic.
Post 71/214 then defeated Somerset, 8-2, for the team’s second title in three years.
Against St. Mary’s, Sebold relieved for Jared Haskiell in the fifth inning and in the game-ending sixth due to time constraints, he got the final out with the bases loaded. He finished with two strikeouts, allowed a hit and a walk plus he hit a batter.
Haskiell pitched 5 1/3 striking out three while giving up five hits and five walks with a hit batsmen.
Garrett’s offense started fast with a five-run first inning and led 7-0 through three innings before hanging on for the 7-4 victory.
Will Moon led Garrett, which had eight hits, with two singles and two RBIs, Sebold doubled and singled with two RBIs, Easton Rhoten had a double and Haskiell had an RBI single.
St. Mary’s finished with six hits led by Lee had two singles with three RBIs and Canady had two base hits and Moltamyr doubled.
Against Annapolis, a pair of four-run innings — the second and fourth — put Post 71/214 in control of its 10-2 win.
Annapolis got single runs in the third and fifth innings while Kyle Broadwater and Sebold combined on a one-hitter.
Broadwater struck out four, gave up the hit to Wilson’s RBI single while walking six with two hit batters.
Haskiell led Garrett’s nine-hit attack with three singles and an RBI. Sebold added his RBI double while Broadwater had a two-run base hit and Rhoten had an RBI single.
Garrett’s next game is Thursday at Southern High School against Fort Cumberland at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.