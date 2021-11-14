PASADENA — Brunswick scored in the second minute and Allegany was never able to fully recover, as the Railroaders took down the Campers, 2-1, on Saturday in the Class 1A state semifinals.
The win sends Brunswick, the No. 2 seed in Class 1A, to the state championship game next week against No. 4 Fallston at Loyola University.
“I truly don't know,” said Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter. “The first half, it was just like we were two completely different teams. They put it on us there with the two goals. I don't know. We just couldn't recover from that first one. I talked to them at halftime about being settled, settle in, play our game, relax, don't let the game get bigger than they are. They came out and responded, but it just wasn't enough today.”
Before the clock hit 38:00, Brunswick's Kam Harris played a pass from deep in behind the Alco back line, where Logan Malone ran onto it and slid the Railroaders' first shot of the game into the back of the net at 38:16.
Brunswick dominated much of the first half before the Campers settled in after the midway point, but kept its 1-0 advantage at the break despite seven shots to the Campers' two.
Allegany had a great chance to score less than six minutes into the second half when Blake Powell won a ball in the midfield and darted down the left side. After getting past a defender, he fired a shot toward the far post that prompted Brunswick goalkeeper Finn McGannon to make a kick save with his left foot. Macello Kitchen was there for the rebound, but his off-balance shot was corralled by McGannon.
Just before the midway point, Malone received a pass near midfield and held up the ball long enough to allow his forwards to make overlapping runs. Malone found Ryan Domathoti in behind down the right side, as Domathoti fired a shot past onrushing Allegany goalkeeper Chase Gray for a 2-0 edge at 20:11.
The majority of the Railroaders' chances came as a direct result of utilizing their speed in behind the back line, giving the Campers fits for 80 minutes.
“It impacted us a lot,” Lechliter said of Brunswick's speed. “We were trying to play touch tight. No matter who I put in the back there, they weren't able to get touch tight.”
Allegany clawed back into the game a few minutes later when it had a throw-in deep in Brunswick's territory down the right side. After an initial shot was blocked, the ball fell to the feet of Demetrius Hilton, who was able to slot it into the back of the net to get Allegany back into the game at 2-1 with 17:47 to play.
The game fell into a lull with neither team able to create many clear-cut chances until Brunswick was whistled for a foul just outside its own penalty box, giving Allegany a free kick center of goal from 24 yards out with 13 seconds to play. Mason Salvadge fired a low shot around the Railroaders' wall, but it went just wide at the right post as the Railroaders escaped with the win in regulation.
The Campers were without their leading scorer, Caedon Wallace, for much of the game after he had to be pulled after about 15 minutes due to a lower back injury.
“Trying to fill that role is difficult,” Lechliter said of Wallace. “It impacted our offense a lot.”
While Allegany graduates eight players, it has numerous impact players returning next year, such as Wallace, Powell, Kitchen and Salvadge, all are sophomores. Lechliter is sure this experience, Allegany's second state semifinal trip in school history, will be very valuable down the road.
“We've just got to keep working hard,” Lechliter said. “Learn from the mistakes we made today, but also learn from the things we did well and just keep building.”
