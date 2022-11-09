CUMBERLAND — Allegany College went cold on offense in the second half as Hagerstown came to Bob Kirk Arena and left with a 71-65 win on Tuesday.
“We have to get tougher,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “We have to get tougher physically, mentally and emotionally. I thought we got out-toughed in the paint, on the glass. Mentally, we made a lot of errors. Basketball’s a tough sport. Nobody cares if your legs are heavy. Nobody cares if you’re tired. You have to play with discipline and passion and I don’t think we did that tonight.”
The Trojans (2-1, 0-1 NJCAA Region 20) led 42-37 at halftime. The Hawks (3-0, 1-0 NJCAA Region 20) took the lead in the second half and never looked back.
A key addition for Allegany’s coaching staff is former Trojan and NBA player John Turner. He was a first-round pick by the Houston Rockets in 1991 and played one year. He went on to play over a decade for various professional teams overseas.
“John’s a wonderful human being,” Reams said. “He’s helped a lot with the growth of our big men. He’s given them some different tactics, some different skills and drills to help develop them. A lot of it isn’t the skillset but the mindset. I’m sure after watching our rebounding tonight John’s gonna have a little bit to say about our interior play.”
Allegany got off to a fast start in the first half and led 10-4 early. The offense found rhythm and was hitting shots at a consistent rate. Tekao Carpenter hit three triples in the first half and finished with 13 points at halftime.
Hagerstown kept it close and cut its deficit to six late in the half on a layup by Eric Bass. The Hawks hit three shots in the paint in the final four minutes and another jumper by Alan Kane to end the first half trailing by five.
“We gotta do a better job of getting out in transition early and getting to our sets quick,” Reams said. “Sometimes we walk the ball up the floor a little bit. We aren’t playing to our pace, we’re playing to the other team’s pace a little bit.”
Leon Elung had seven points and five rebounds at halftime for the Trojans. Kane led Hagerstown with 13 points.
The story of the second half was how Allegany struggled to hit shots. They went 2 for 6 in the first five minutes from the field. The Hawks went on a 14-8 run and took a 51-50 lead with about 11 minutes left. During the run, the Trojans failed to score for almost four minutes of game time.
“Early in the second half, I thought we played way too much one-on-one,” Reams said. “I had too many guys trying to be a hero. This game isn’t about heroes, it’s about each other. It’s about sacrifice.”
Allegany’s offense continued to struggle as Hagerstown went on a 12-4 run to extend its lead to 63-54 with four minutes left.
The Trojans were forced to foul in the final minutes. Despite struggling to hit shots, the defense kept them in the game. They trailed by five with 17.6 seconds left.
“Defensively, I thought our guys were good,” Reams said. “Anytime you can hold a team to 71, you’re doing something. We’re gonna watch film tomorrow and watch how many easy back cuts, how many times we overplay something and they cut back door and a guy’s not paying attention. Too many simple mistakes, 71 points could’ve easily been cut down to the low 60s.”
Allegany had the ball with 17.6 seconds left and had two shots that both missed. The Hawks hit a couple more free throws to seal the game.
For the Trojans, Carpenter led the team with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. Dalyn Brandon scored 11 points with five assists, four steals and one block. Tyson Oghene scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds.
“Tekao is always gonna find a way to score the basketball,” Reams said of Carpenter. “He’s got a beautiful shooting stroke. He can definitely knock down shots for us. Tyson, on the other hand, we gotta get him going more. I think Tyson’s a heck of a ball player. His ability to catch-and-shoot 3s at 6-5 and 220 pounds really gives us a lift.
For Hagerstown, Kane led all scorers with 24 points and two steals. Alex Ofori scored 14 points with three steals. Kyree Ellis scored 11 points.
The Hawks travel to North Carolina to play Brunswick on Friday at 5 p.m. Allegany hosts the Personal Best Athletics Classic on Friday against Garrett at 7 p.m.
“We’re gonna have our hands full,” Reams said of the Lakers. “If we don’t take away simple stuff, if we don’t rotate and communicate, Garrett’s gonna find a way to score.”
