KEYSER, W.Va. — Aliyah Tucker and Harmoni Swain each had two baskets during a 10-2 Garrett College surge to start the second half Monday night as the Lakers rallied to defeat host Potomac State College of West Virginia University, 61-57.
“This was a big win for us. Potomac State has had our number in the past couple of years, and it was nice to get one on the road,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis, whose squad lost to the Catamounts in last year’s NJCAA Division II Region XX title game. “It was also good to have a tight game to see how we would handle the tough situations.”
Josias Mickens scored a game-high 17 points as the Lakers (9-2) won their fourth straight. Tucker added 15 points, Jersey Wise contributed 12 and Josie Canales had 10 with a team-high 15 rebounds. Swain finished with seven points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Makenna Douthitt led the way for the Catamounts with a double-double, scoring 12 points while grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. She scored six points early in the contest as PSC built a 12-3 lead, but the Lakers pulled within 14-10 at the quarter break and trailed 25-23 at intermission.
“We started out in a 2-3 zone to stay out of foul trouble, but Potomac State does a good job of moving the ball around and hitting open shots,” said Lewis, whose switch to a 3-2 helped spark the comeback. “The 3-2 provided some pressure to speed up the tempo and it disrupted their guards.
“We are a high-tempo team that likes to get after it, but with the numbers we have, we have to be cautious at times. Another thing was that we weren’t hitting our open looks early on and they were.”
The Lakers then used its quick third-quarter start to take the lead for good. They stretched their lead to 43-33 on a Canales jumper 24 seconds into the fourth quarter, but PSC fought back.
Alexis Yanosky, who also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, got the Catamounts to within a point, 53-52, on a layup with 2:28 remaining. The Lakers, however, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch to close out the win.
“We’ve been working very hard in practice on our free throws,” said Lewis. “In practice, we have to make a certain number, and if we don’t reach it we have to run.”
Kelsey O’Neal scored 15 points and fell just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds for the Catamounts.
The Lakers host College of Southern Maryland today at 4 p.m. The Catamounts (12-4) travel to Community College of Allegheny County on Saturday.
