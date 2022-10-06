FROSTBURG — After a first half when it looked like anyone’s ballgame, No. 2 Mountain Ridge scored five goals in a span of 17:11 to take a 7-0 win over No. 4 Bishop Walsh Thursday night at Miner Stadium.
The Miners had a slew of scoring chances in the opening 40 minutes, attempting nine shots with four on target, but BW goalkeeper Mathew Eans did a great job keeping the game goalless at halftime.
“First half we didn’t really connect,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “BW was really clogging the middle and we were trying to force it through the middle. BW is long, they’re big, they’re tall, and we just couldn’t find the seams on them. We talked at halftime that we needed to get the ball wide and come back in. They listened.”
It was a tale of two halves for the Spartans, who are now 7-3-2.
“First half was really, really good,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Dunn. “They fought very hard. I’m really proud of the first half. Obviously, the first goal went in and we gave up in a way, you know? We knew it was going to be tense, we knew it was going to be tight. In the first half it was that way, but then the floodgates just sort of opened. Mentally, it was an error that we just shut off.”
Owen Pratt and Will Haberlein tallied two goals apiece, with Haberlein also picking up an assist, while Charlie Simpson and Tyler Cook had a pair of helpers apiece.
Simpson’s two assists got the ball rolling for the Miners, as he was played in behind the BW defense by Walker Barclay just under 10 minutes into the second half. Simpson tried to fire a shot on goal on the first touch but couldn’t get all of it. The sophomore forward then turned and found Evan Cook sprinting toward the box as Cook’s shot found the back of the net at 30:16.
In trademark Mountain Ridge fashion, Simpson won the race to the byline a few minutes later before playing it to the top of the six-yard box where three Miners were there to finish. Pratt stepped up and tapped it into the back of the net.
“He reminds me a lot of Chris Ranker,” Nightengale said of Simpson. “He’s got a lot of Chris’s abilities — the speed, the tenacity, just getting after it all the time. He’s just relentless. He’s going to be on you all the time, no matter what. Coach (Jeff) Shimko mentioned after the game the one time he had the ball and he had a bad touch on it, he could’ve just tried to pound it again. But he found somebody and slid it to them for a better shot. That’s a trait of a great player to give the ball up to a teammate to get a goal for your team.”
The floodgates officially opened at the 16:09 mark when Haberlein picked up an assist to Barclay, who haphazardly played a high, looping ball toward the mouth of the goal from 30 yards out before the ball found its way across the goal line.
Haberlein made it 4-0 62 seconds later when he was brought down in the penalty box and converted the PK.
The Miners began rotating players in and showed their depth with Tyler Cook assisting the next two goals, with the first one going to Blaine Austin at the 13:05 mark for a 5-0 advantage.
Tyler Cook then assisted Haberlein at 2:09 to start another two-goal dart 62 seconds apart when Pratt put the score at its final off a feed from Gavin Clayton at 1:07.
“These kids are doing a great job,” Nightengale said of his team. “They always respond. Whenever we ask them to do something, they give it a try. For the coach’s sake, a lot of times it works for us. We were trying to do some different sets on our set pieces tonight because BW is so big and we weren’t able to win the ball in the box. So we were trying to counter that and do some shorts and some longs to try to find openings where they were taking away the aerial balls inside.
“We had a lot of players in there contributing tonight. Our team has a lot of depth. We’ve got a lot of injuries right now that we’re trying to work through, but our other kids are stepping up and stepping up big. We had Sam Rose out tonight as our sweeper, Drew Haberlein shifted out there and did a sensational job. Liam Shaw got his first start on defense tonight and was solid. He did a great job. He was nervous, but he played well. The kids responded and they’re playing. We’ve got a great group of kids and I’m just really proud with the way they’re performing and coming together as a team.”
The Miners had the advantage in shot attempts (17-1), shots on goal (10-1) and corner kicks (6-0). The Spartans’ lone shot on target came in the second half after the Miners took a 2-0 lead.
“It’s going to be an even more difficult half,” Dunn said of his halftime team talk. “They were going to be stressing their principles at halftime just as we were, so I knew that they were going to come out even harder. We just didn’t quite match it.”
BW has a quick turnaround, squaring off at home against St. James on Saturday.
“We just have to stick to our principles,” Dunn said, “stick to our values, stick to the way we want to play. Focus on the mental side of it. Stay locked in, stay focused.”
Mountain Ridge (8-0-2) will travel to Greenway Avenue Stadium on Monday for a rematch with Allegany. The two teams played to a double-overtime 1-1 tie in Frostburg on September 20.
“It was a great game here,” Nightengale said. “The fans paid great money and got a great game there. I’m expecting the same thing Monday. We try to keep the kids focused on one game at a time. Now we can enjoy this one tonight and focus on Allegany tomorrow.”
