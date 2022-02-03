Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.