CUMBERLAND — Owen Seifarth and Solomon Green eclipsed the 20-point mark, as No. 2 Allegany handled Frankfort, 68-31, on Thursday evening.
Seifarth tallied a game-high 23 points for a double-double after grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. He knocked down 10 shots from the floor and was 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Green, who had three assists and a team-high four steals, had eight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and was 2 for 3 from the line.
The Campers led by 10, 19-9, at the end of one before doubling their lead at halftime, 37-17. They held a 64-30 advantage heading into the fourth.
Caiden Chorpenning was the third Allegany player to finish in double figures, gathering 12 points to go along with five boards and three assists. Darian Bauer added seven rebounds and four assists, Griffin Madden snagged six boards and Cayden Bratton dished out a team-high eight assists.
Cam Lynch led the Falcons with 13 points on five baskets, three of which fell from 3-point land. Bryson Lane tacked on 10 points on three field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 from the foul line.
The Campers won the junior varsity game, 56-26, with three players reaching double digits. Isaiah Fields led the way with 13 points, while Andrew Highland and Dylan Shaffer added 10 apiece. David Holsinger led the Falcons with nine points and Lane Lease added eight.
Allegany (9-4) hosts Smithsburg on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Frankfort (2-11) visits Southern on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.