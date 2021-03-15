ROMNEY, W.Va. — Lainee Selan only had two points, but they proved to be most crucial as she scored the go-ahead basket late and Hampshire got a defensive stop to fend off Keyser, 40-39, on Monday night in high school girls basketball action.
Hannah Ault led the Trojans with 11 points to go along with three assists and a pair of steals, while Gracie Fields tacked on 10 points and five boards.
After Selan put Hampshire up by one, it got a defensive stop but Keyser got the ball right back, getting up two unsuccessful shots before the buzzer.
The Golden Tornado struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 7 of 19 as a team. Madalyn Broadwater led the way with a game-high 15 points and Kaili Crowl tacked on eight.
Keyser won the jayvee game, 40-33, with Makayla Gillaspie scoring 10 points and Kiara Kesner adding nine. Hailee Jenkins led the Trojans with 10 points and Carisma Shanholtz added eight.
Hampshire (5-1) travels to Hedgesville on Thursday for a varsity-only matchup. Keyser plays at Berkeley Springs on Friday.
