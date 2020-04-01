When someone asks me what my least favorite holiday is, I always have a difficult time coming around to what should be an easy answer — April Fools’ Day.
Sure, it’s not a traditional holiday — and maybe it’s because I’ve never considered myself a prankster — but I just don’t see the appeal behind it. What started as a reference in Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales in 1392 eventually evolved into pulling pranks on co-workers into the 20th century and what no doubt today will turn into telling your friends that their favorite athlete or celebrity has coronavirus.
Nonetheless, this will be probably the only year of my existence when I will be over-the-moon happy to see April Fools’ Day get here. Be careful what I wish for, I know.
I am fully aware that April has quite the potential to be one of the worst months in American and global history, but March was … a month.
Outside of my line of work, my introverted day-to-day life really hasn’t been affected much by this — with Monday’s stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan, I now just have a reason to stay at home and listen to music or play video games instead of venturing out into the world during non-working hours. I’ve been subconsciously preparing for self-quarantine for nearly three decades now.
But the whole point of this column isn’t to tell you that you shouldn’t be worrying about what should be everybody’s No. 1 concern in our world right now.
This is just a reminder that life is still going on.
People are still very much having real-world problems. How am I going to pay my mortgage this week? How am I going to have food on the table for my kids next month? The list goes on and on. Right now, some people need money. Like, right at this moment. Money may not make the world go round for everyone. But to some, it does, and nothing I say can help anyone financially.
By now, cabin fever and the depression that has come as a result of this stay-inside-as-much-as-possible lifestyle has kicked in.
If you’ve watched some of President Donald Trump’s press conferences lately, you’ll have heard by now that massive depression will kick in and we’re “going to have suicides by the thousands” if the economy isn’t back up and running soon.
I’ve read an associate professor at UConn say that while the total number of deaths decreases when the economy contracts, the number of suicides does slightly increase. The chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said, “It is not a foregone conclusion that we will see increased suicide rates.”
But Jamie Tworkowski — the founder of To Write Love on Her Arms, a nonprofit organization that aims to present hope for people struggling with addiction, depression, self-injury and thoughts of suicide, while also investing in treatment and recovery — tweeted something on March 12 that has stuck with me through these trying times.
Conversations will not be cancelled.
Relationships will not be cancelled.
Love will not be cancelled.
Songs will not be cancelled.
Reading will not be cancelled.
Self-care will not be cancelled.
Hope will not be cancelled.
May we lean into the good stuff that remains.
We don’t have sports. We don’t have social outings, by and large. Some of us don’t have jobs and our futures are in question.
But we shouldn’t let this virus cancel everything for us.
For me, video chatting with my niece will not be canceled. Spending time with my family will not be canceled. Music will not be canceled. Stand-up comedy will not be canceled. Reading will not be canceled. At-home hobbies will not be canceled.
And, believe it or not, good news will not be canceled either. Go check out Some Good News by John Krasinski — or, as us that watch The Office know him by, Jim Halpert — on Facebook and YouTube.
So, regardless of whether or not what Trump said is in fact true, we don’t have to let our thoughts sit in the driver’s seat during this time of fear and uncertainty.
Help is, has been, and always will be, here. But now, more than ever, self-care is so important and should not be forgotten about. While I’m not going to list all of the hotlines relating to suicide, depression, drug addictions, etc., if you’re struggling mentally and need some help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text SHARE to 741741 to be put in touch with a crisis counselor.
And those of you reading that don’t suffer from depression can still help out. Check in on your friends battling with their mental demons during this time and just ask how their mental health is. It’ll mean a lot more to them than you think.
Regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, let’s take this time to self-reflect and remind us of what is truly important in life, and use those things to keep pushing us forward.
Take a stroll down the Twitter feed of CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein and you’ll see “This is March” tweets, a play at the craziness of March Madness, despite the absence of March basketball.
Well, folks, that was March. This is April. Let’s make it to the other side.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
