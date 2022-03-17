FROSTBURG — The National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, located in Evansville, Indiana, will be holding its first Mid-Atlantic Region Induction Dinner on Saturday, March 26, at Frostburg State University.
The Mid-Atlantic Region inductees to the national hall will be recognized and offered time to briefly address those in attendance, to share a story or memory or acknowledge those who were instrumental in their baseball career. Following the induction of the 2022 class, any inductees from 2014 through 2021 attending will have the opportunity to do the same.
The Mid-Atlantic Region includes the local Pen-Mar WV League, which was formed in 1949. The region also includes other leagues in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and western and central Pennsylvania, which will also be represented.
Nominations for the hall of fame and reservations for the dinner are still being taken. The deadline for both is March 18. To nominate a player to the nominating committee, to make a reservation for the banquet, or for more information, contact Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame President Tim Turpin at 812-430-2725, or local representatives Phil Caruso at 240-727-7184 or Terry Helbig at 301-616-0661.
The dinner is open to the public and will be held at FSU’s Lane Center. Doors will open at 4 p.m., the dinner begins at 5:30 and the ceremonies at 6:30.
Hall of Fame inductees may be inducted as a player, coach or manager, league official, or umpire of semi-pro baseball leagues. Inductees that will be honored posthumously are invited to have a family member or representative accept in memory of the inductee.
Those in the Pen-Mar League’s 2022 Hall of Fame Class that have confirmed that they will be attending are: Dave Bender (Oakland, player), Gary Bennett (Tri-State, manager, league official), Craig Bosley (Oakland, manager), Phil Carr (Oakland, player), Randy Cirillo (Keyser, player), Grant Crawford (Hyndman, player), Terry Deremer (Hyndman, player), Derek Hetz (Tri-State, player), Devon Hosselrode (Hyndman, player), Joe Litten (Cumberland, player, manager), Don Lowery (Hyndman, player), Ron O’Reilly (Tri-Towns, player), Dave Rinehart (Cumberland, player, manager), Ebb Spiker (Mt. Savage, player), Ed Wildesen (Oakland, player, coach, league official), and Steve Zumpano (Oakland, player), as well as a representative of the families of the late Pete Deremer (Hyndman, player), Lou Hite (Hyndman, player), and Wayne Bosley (Oakland player, manager).
A member of the family of Clara Kreigline, a native of Hyndman, Pa., will accept on Clara’s behalf. Clara will become the first female inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player. She had played for the Hagerstown Mollys in that area’s men’s semi-pro league at the time.
Others inductees in this year’s class are: Jeff Barclay (Tri-State, player), Arnie Coleman (Tri-Towns, player), Cody Jeffreys (Cumberland, player), Roy Jeffreys (Cumberland, player), Jim Leydig (umpire) Matt Logue (Hyndman, player), Buck Lough (Cumberland, manager), Carl May (umpire), Steve Mohr (Oakland, player), Bryce Nightengale (Tri-State, player), Ben Russell (Cumberland, player), John Smith (Tri-Towns, player), Steve Spitzer (Tri-Towns, player), Wink Spitzer (Tri-Towns, player), Rich Stiffey (Tri-State, player), Angelo Taylor (Tri-Towns, player), Craig Turner (Moorefield, player), Greg Welker (Tri-Towns, player) and Matt Wright (Cumberland, player). To be inducted posthumously are local umpires Sookie Grimes, Rock Ingram, Terry Lippold and Baldy Powell.
Those inductees, or a member of their family who would like to accept on their behalf, should contact Turpin, Caruso or Helbig to confirm attendance at the dinner.
Previous year inductees that will be attending include: John Chaney (2018), Gene Decker (2018), Larry Eye (2020), Stan Fitzwater (2018), Mike Gustave (2018), Terry Helbig (2018), Steve Hines (2018), (Mike Keel (2018), Mike Landis (2019), Holly Martin (2020), Mike Mathews (2018), Lawrence Nesselrodt (2018), Jerry Mahoney (2018), Francis Mouse (2018), Rick O’Reilly (2018), Mark Tysinger (2018), and representatives from the families of the late George Brady (2018), Rock Bryant (2018), Vohn Lehman (2018) and Henskie Ritchey (2018).
Other Pen-Mar inductees of years’ past urged to contact Caruso or Helbig regarding the dinner include: Basil Armstrong (2018), Phil Cook (2018), John Culp (2018), Doug Ellis (2018), Chris Glass (2018), John Helmick (2018), Ken Johnson (2018), Wayne Johnson (2018), John Kruk (2018), Wayne Mathias (2018), Leo Mazzone (2018), Tim Mouse (2018), J.R. Perdew (2018), Sam Perlozzo (2018), Bobby Raines (2018), Donnie Raines (2018), Rick Renotas (2018), Bob Robertson (2018), Jim Ronan (2018), Craig Rotruck (2019), Pete Skidmore (2018), Wayne Skidmore (2019), Gene Stair (2018), Tobi Stoner (2018) and the familes of the late Tack Clark, Junie Perry (2018) and Bob Uhl (2018).
The deadline for making reservations for the banquet is March 18. Reservations can be made by contacting Caruso at 240-727-7184 or Helbig at 301-616-0661.
