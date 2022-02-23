FROSTBURG — The National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, located in Evansville, Indiana, will be holding its first annual National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Mid-Atlantic Region Induction Banquet on Saturday, March 26, at Frostburg State University's Lane Center.
The Mid-Atlantic Region's 2022 inductees to the national hall will be recognized, and all inductees from 2014 through 2022 are invited to attend. Following the induction of the 2022 class, any former inductee will have the opportunity to take part in an open microphone session to briefly share a story or memory or acknowledge others who were instrumental in their baseball career.
The 2022 class is still being formed. The Mid-Atlantic Region includes the Pen-Mar WV League, as well as many other semi-pro leagues from the Mid-Atlantic states.
Nominations for this year's class must be submitted by March 10 for consideration. Nominations with player bio should be emailed to Tim Turpin of the National Semi-Pro Hall of Fame. The email address is timturp15@aol.com.
For more information on the Pen-Mar WV League, or if interested in attending the banquet, visit the www.leaguelineup.com/penmarwv or contact League President Terry Helbig at 301-616-0661.
