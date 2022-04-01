FROSTBURG — The weather outside Frostburg State University’s Lane Center last Saturday evening reminded few of baseball season.
But inside it was an entirely different story, and the 250 in attendance could vouch for that.
As the wind blew and the snow fell outside, inside and just a stone’s throw from Bob Wells Field there were warm memories of years past as the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame held its first Mid-Atlantic Region Induction Ceremony.
Seventy-seven former players, coaches, league officials and umpires were officially inducted into the Hall, which is based in Evansville, Indiana. The local Pen-Mar League was joined by inductees from the Eastern Shore Twilight League, the Altoona Greater City Baseball League, the Blue Ridge League, Fayette County League and the Charles St. Mary’s League at the dinner.
There were actually 43 inductees in the Mid-Atlantic 2022 class, but those inducted in previous four years who were unable to attend their ceremonies in Evansville were also recognized Saturday. The Pen-Mar League, which served as the host for the event, had 35 of this year’s 43-member class, in addition to 17 who were recognized after being inducted in previous years.
Bob Robertson, one of the more famous Pen-Mar League alumni and the night’s guest speaker, recalled his time in the league. It was brief, as a few years later he found himself in the majors. A World Series champion with the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates, the first baseman hit four home runs in the 1971 NLCS, including three in one game at San Francisco, and belted two more in the seven-game World Series against Baltimore.
He remembers the Pen-Mar League and its caliber of baseball well.
“I began playing in the Pen-Mar League when I was 15 years old, and I was facing pitchers that were seven, eight years older than me, or more,” said the Mount Savage High graduate. “Guys like Vohn Lehman and Wayne Johnson, and so many, many others … I never saw that kind of pitching before.”
He adjusted, learned quickly and let talent take over. Two years later he signed a contract with the Pirates, at age 17.
“There were very good players and pitchers in the Pen-Mar League,” he said. “And I know some that could’ve pitched in Triple-A when they were in the Pen-Mar League. They were that good.”
He lamented that more players from the semi-pro league didn’t get the chance he did, and he believes he knows why.
“If some of the scouts would get off their butts and get into the woods they’d find good players. And I’d tell them that. I did tell them that. That’s the way it is. I tell it like it is.”
The game has changed a lot since Robertson played in the 1970s.
“I remember in the Pen-Mar all these guys played on the weekends for the love of the game. There’s a lot of what I call garbage theatrics now. I don’t watch the (major league) games. It takes the pitcher three minutes to get a sign, then the batter steps out, and on and on.
“One of the best pitchers I faced was Bob Gibson,” Robertson said, who hit .287 with 27 homers and 82 RBIs in 1970 and .271 with 26 homers and 72 RBIs in 1971. “And if you did that or hit a home run and flipped the bat in the air like they do today, the next time up you’d get one right in the neck.”
Following Robertson were the introduction of the inductees, the recognition of two special games in Pen-Mar League history, and the recognition of the first female to be inducted into the hall as a player.
Best ever
As difficult as it may seem today, a playoff game in August of 1978 that went deep into the night and early morning featured only two pitchers. That game was proclaimed, in the opinion of a panel of league officials, as “The Greatest Game Ever Played” in the Pen-Mar League.
Hyndman’s Mike Keel and Keyser’s John Chaney were at center stage for that one under the lights in the small coal town of Bayard, West Virginia.
Tied at 2 after a two-out homer in the bottom of the ninth by Keyser’s Randy Cirillo, the two starting pitchers went all 19 innings. Hyndman finally won, 4-2. Keel, who had four hits, singled and scored the go-ahead run on a double by Grady Bryant in the top of the 19th. Dale Leydig singled home Bryant.
Keel, in 19 innings, allowed eight hits and struck out 18. Chaney scattered 12 hits over 19 innings and fanned 17. Both pitchers, and their catchers, who also went the distance, Keyser’s Cirillo and Hyndman’s Terry Shaffer received recognition awards.
Going, going, gone
Also as difficult as it may seem today, on Oct. 19, 1958, the Pen-Mar League All-Stars hosted a team of Major League stars at Penn Avenue Field in Cumberland. And they were not just any group of major leaguers. Two hit .300 that year and went on to earn league MVP awards (Nellie Fox, 1959 American League; and Dick Groat, 1960 National League), and one was one of the best relief pitchers at the time in Elroy Face.
Although Groat’s All-Stars eventually won the game 10-7, it was Gene Stair of Hyndman who will forever be linked to that game. Face, who was 10-8 with 24 saves that year, went 18-1 with a 2.70 ERA the next, and helped lead the Pirates to the World Series championship in 1960, started the game for the big leaguers. Stair hit leadoff for the Pen-Mar stars, and singled in the first inning and belted a grand slam home run in the second.
Stair, the oldest living Pen-Mar player and a 2018 inductee, was a guest of honor at the dinner. Signed by the Bucs in 1949, he hit .310 in his first year in the minors, and after three years in the Army hit .376 with 18 doubles, seven triples and 104 RBIs at Class C Phoenix in 1955 before being promoted to Class A Lincoln that year. Class AA was the highest minor league level at the time. For that full season, in 142 games, he hit .334 (183 for 548) with 26 doubles, 10 triples, nine home runs and 118 RBIs.
In a League of Her Own
The late Clara Kreigline made history in the 1950s and became a part of history Saturday evening, too.
Kreigline, a member of the nationally known Hagerstown Mollys, became the first female to be inducted into the Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame as a player. A native of Hyndman, Pennsylvania, where she was the first girl to play on the high school’s baseball team, in the 1950s Kreigline was a standout infielder for the Mollys, an All-Girl Baseball Club which was famous for playing and defeating men’s teams in challenges that took place from county fairs to big league parks.
The team’s barnstorming travels included games played in many towns across the country. In 1957, they played a game at Boston’s Fenway Park.
Niece Lori Clites accepted in memory of Kreigline.
Susan Shore researched and detailed The Greatest Game, Stair’s Big Day and Kreigline’s Rise with displays that included photos, newspaper accounts and boxscores that were featured in the lobby of the Lane Center.
A list of former Pen-Mar players, coaches, officials and umpires that have been inducted to the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame is listed in today’s Scoreboard section on page 6B.
