CUMBERLAND — When you have as talented of a senior class as this year’s Allegany girls soccer team, it would be understandable for the group to be upset about a potential state championship run. Although there is some of that feeling, they’re also excited about the prospect of suiting up in blue and white a couple more times, even if it is for a shortened season.
“Ever since I can remember, I have always played soccer in the fall then went straight into club soccer with no break in between both seasons,” said Emma Cook, who is continuing her soccer and academic careers at WVU Potomac State in the fall. “It was extremely weird and awkward to adjust to not having this because I felt overwhelmingly bored and lazy, almost as if a piece of me was missing. It was very odd practicing by myself to prepare to play at the collegiate level. ... Because of the constantly changing regulations, it has made me push myself harder during training, not knowing if we would be able to return the next day for practice. I just hope all my hard work will be able to pay off next year at PSC!”
Kelsey O’Neal, who was voted Player of the Year for her 2019 junior season, echoed similar sentiments.
“This past year has been very challenging, both academically and athletically. The fall season ended sooner than expected, and then my senior basketball season was completely canceled. To finally be able to get out there and play with my teammates one last time is something that I am really looking forward to.”
The postponed season in the fall ended with Allegany sitting at 2-0 with a pair of 1-0 wins over Northern and Southern. Taylor McCloskey scored the lone goal in the game against the Huskies, a first-half tally at 10:56 assisted by Jordan Chaney. Against the Rams, McCloskey scored her second of the season from O’Neal with 20:13 to play before halftime.
“There is some disappointment with not being able to have a traditional season,” said McCloskey. “But, I am thankful to have the opportunity to be able to play a few games for my senior year. It is better than the alternative of having no sports season at all. Senior year is the year that every student-athlete looks forward to when it comes to school-related events, especially their respective sports seasons. Even though we have lost the majority of our senior year, it’s nice knowing that I still have the chance to spend these last few moments with my friends and teammates.”
Katie Sterne, who recorded a pair of shutouts in the fall, added, “It’s definitely disappointing to have my senior year go this way, but I’m grateful to get the opportunity to play with my teammates in an Allegany jersey one last time before heading our separate ways.”
Sterne signed on Nov. 11, 2020, about a week after the initial fall season was postponed, to continue her soccer and academic careers at Frostburg State.
Alas, the Campers are back on the practice field and raring to go for the shortened season.
“Our team started practicing on March 1st when we were allowed to start the season back up,” said Sydney Lechliter, who will join up with Cook and O’Neal at Potomac State in the fall to play soccer. “Following the COVID-19 rules, we have practiced hard every day to get ready for our long-awaited season.”
“We end each practice by telling the team to enjoy their time together because we don’t know what tomorrow holds,” said head coach Jim O’Neal. “If you track fall sports back to August, the players have been put through a lot. The starting, stopping, and state regulations have been overwhelming at times. But, to their credit they have been resilient and welcome the opportunity to play together when they get the chance.”
The Campers open the season on March 22 as the hosts against Fort Hill before traveling to Mountain Ridge a week later. Allegany then plays Fort Hill on March 31 before hosting the Miners for the final game of the season on April 8.
“After seeing the disappointment that came with the cancellation of winter sports, we are looking forward to fall sports getting started,” said coach O’Neal. “It gives our team a chance to play the game that they love and our seniors, Emma Cook, Sydney Lechliter, Taylor McCloskey, Kelsey O’Neal and Katie Sterne, a chance to play together one last time.
“We are very fortunate at Allegany to get to work with a lot of great kids. They come to practice with a positive attitude, work hard, and you can tell they enjoy being together. We are excited to get the season started and hope to take advantage of the opportunities that we have in front of us.”
