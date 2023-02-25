ACCIDENT — When Northern’s Abby Nelson sunk a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime Friday, Fort Hill’s seniors weren’t ready to call it quits just yet.
Tied at 62 at regulation’s end, the Sentinels scored six straight points to begin the extra period. The Huskies clawed to within two, but senior Kayijah George sunk a jumper and hit two free throws to ice the game to survive and advance.
With the season on the line, George and her three other senior Fort Hill starters finished in double figures.
Northern’s young roster took a step forward, but Fort Hill’s playoff experience was too much to overcome, as the Sentinels survived the Huskies, 74-68, in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals.
“The talk was more from them,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said of the conversation with her team entering overtime. “The seniors came together, and they said, ‘We got this. This is our game.’ And they were right.
“I’ve got to give Northern props, those girls gave such a tough fight tonight.”
While Fort Hill (9-10) entered as the lower seed and road team at No. 5 in the region, the Sentinels came in as prohibitive favorites after beating the fourth-seeded Huskies (11-12) twice by double digits during the regular season.
Fort Hill also entered with four returning seniors from its Class 1A state semifinal team of last year, which defeated Allegany to win the region title in 2021-22.
Those fourth-years delivered, led by Carly Bennett with a team-high 19 points. Karli O’Neal (16), George (14) and Alayzia Trimble (13) also finished in double figures.
Bennett added 11 rebounds for a double-double, George tallied six steals and four assists, Trimble blocked five shots and O’Neal recorded eight boards.
“They know what it’s like to keep going (in the playoffs), and they want to experience that again,” coach Bennett said.
Northern, despite going winless in Western Maryland Athletic Conference play during the regular season, went toe-to-toe with Fort Hill, and it couldn’t have done it without the sensational play of freshman Abby Nelson.
Nelson finished with a game-high 27 points, and none were bigger than her corner 3-pointer off an inbounds pass to force OT.
Inbounding the ball down 62-59 with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, Northern ran Nelson off a screen to spring the speedy guard open, and she didn’t miss.
The freshman’s make countered a Carly Bennett old fashioned three-point play on the other end that looked to give Fort Hill the win.
Sophomore Kaylee Bowser was also crucial down the stretch for Northern scoring eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, and junior Lydia Nelson added 11.
“We just couldn’t get some shots at the end to fall, and that’s what hurt us,” Northern head coach Alisa Miller said. “Fort Hill definitely outsizes us, and we did a great job of boxing out and holding our own and playing big, even though we’re not.”
Overtime seemed unlikely early in the fourth quarter when Fort Hill, which led 44-40 after three periods, extended its edge to 51-43 after a Trimble trey and a Bennett bucket with 6:45 to play.
Northern answered with a 9-0 run to re-gain the lead, and the conference foes went shot-for-shot until the hectic finish to regulation.
Nelson’s buzzer-beater was the third of three buckets that came at the end of quarters.
O’Neal went coast-to-coast for a lay-up at the buzzer to give Fort Hill a 33-31 advantage at halftime.
The score afforded the Sentinels a lead despite a 14-2 Northern run earlier in the first half that gave the Huskies a 25-20 edge.
Fort Hill benefitted from another last-second make to lead 20-18 after the first quarter when George hit a runner in the lane to break the tie.
Fort Hill used a 7-0 first-quarter run to lead 18-11 before Northern answered with seven straight points of its own to knot up the tally before George’s make.
Abby Nelson drilled a pair of 3-pointers to score 10 first-quarter points — she had 14 at the half. Her sister Lydia Nelson was second on Northern with nine at the break.
O’Neal also made a pair of first-quarter treys before going to the bench after picking up her second foul in the opening period. She scored 10 before halftime. Trimble had eight points at halftime.
While the loss was disappointing, the Huskies improved two wins from last year with a roster that features just one senior in its rotation: Madison Seese, who had six points Friday.
“We had lots of ups and down,” Miller said of the season. “We had some great games that we played and some terrible games. ... Tonight they showed their poise, how much they grew.”
Fort Hill advances to the region semis to play Allegany on Monday, where it’ll look for the same result as last year’s playoffs when it climbed Haystack Mountain and descended with a 45-33 victory.
The Sentinels will hope the same experience that pulled them over the finish line Friday can do the same against the city champs.
“They beat us twice this season,” coach Bennett said. “We know how to adjust from those losses. The girls are going to recover this weekend, go over a little game plan and give it all they’ve got.”
