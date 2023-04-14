CLEAR SPRING — Allegany’s seniors were out for some revenge on Friday, and they played a pivotal role when it mattered most.
The Campers saw their early 2-0 lead against Clear Spring — which beat them in the Class 1A state semifinals a year ago in Frederick — dissipate after a costly error in the fourth frame, but their seniors flat-out refused to lose.
Alex Kennell drove the go-ahead home run over the centerfield fence in the fifth, Griffin Madden threw a gem to keep Allegany ahead into the seventh, and Cayden Bratton recorded three high-pressure outs to give the Campers the win.
When push came to shove, No. 1 Allegany relied on its experience, and that experience allowed the Campers to edge the Blazers, 3-2, in Washington County.
“I was pleased that we came down and were aggressive, we weren’t in any way intimidated after last year,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “I thought we had much better approaches and at-bats. Some guys got better today. That’s why we came down here.”
While both teams lost key players from last season’s slugfest at McCurdy Field, Friday pitted the same two future Division I arms against one another on the mound.
Old Dominion signee Hutson Trobaugh threw a game for the ages a year ago, fanning 16 and allowing just two hits to edge Alco, 1-0, in a complete-game masterclass.
Allegany got the better of him in round two.
The Campers (9-1) doubled their hit total against the big left-hander in just 3 2/3 innings pitched, as Trobaugh was pulled at 75 pitches in the middle of the third inning.
By then, Allegany was ahead 2-0, benefitting from a passed ball that plated Caedon Wallace and an error on a pickoff that scored Myles Bascelli — both in the second inning.
However, the Campers gave both runs back after dropping a fly ball to center in the fourth, which allowed a Blazer to come home. One batter later, Dawson Kehr grounded out to Bryce Madden at short to push across the equalizer.
It didn’t take long for Allegany to regain control. In the next half-inning, Kennell came to the plate with one out, and he got the fastball he was looking for against Clear Spring right-hander Braeden Wade.
Kennell didn’t get all of it, but the strong senior muscled it over the centerfield fence to score what proved to be the deciding run.
“I watched him during warmups, and he just threw straight fastballs, and they were consistent,” he said. “I knew to jump on him early. ... I thought it was a pop-out, but it just carried.”
Allegany failed to add on, leaving runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings to keep the score at 3-2.
Griffin Madden, meanwhile, hit the 105-pitch limit to the lead-off batter in the seventh, who he later walked.
Bratton came on for the save, and Lane Poffenberger laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the tying run into scoring position with one out.
Up came Trobaugh with a chance to tie the game or walk it off with one swing of the bat.
“Get my revenge from last year,” Bratton said of his mentality against Trobaugh. “He struck me out twice last year. He wanted to stare me down, so I was gonna give him my best stuff.”
The Allegany senior did just that, fanning him to record out No. 2. Kennell fielded the final out on a bouncer to third, and he made a strong throw across the diamond to give the Campers the victory.
Madden, a James Madison signee, was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on four hits in six innings of work with six strikeouts and two walks.
Clear Spring put a runner on base with less than two outs in all but one inning, but Madden and Bratton were able to prevent them from coming around in all but one frame.
“You had two horses on the mound, and it was tough to get hits and tough to get runners on and move them,” first-year Clear Spring manager Brandon Glazer said.
“When you see an arm like Madden, we knew it was going to be tough. ... I thought that they took advantage of getting ahead of counts early in the game and we did not.”
Allegany out-hit Clear Spring, 7-4, and drew five walks.
Bratton was on all four times, going 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Kennell was 2 for 4, and Wallace doubled before scoring in the second inning.
Brady Wallace went 2 for 3 to account for half of the Blazers’ hits, doubling and scoring a run. Helser singled and plated Clear Spring’s first run in the fourth inning.
Friday doesn’t quite make up for the loss in the Final Four a year ago, but it’ll have to do for now.
Allegany hopes the win over Clear Spring provides momentum, as the Campers head into their second half of the season in search of a return trip to the state tournament.
Alco begins that stretch with a home matchup with Frankfort (7-6) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s a good win for us,” Irons said. “I think it’s something we can build on. It’s nice to be challenged and play a good baseball team and go through some adversity and win.
“Hopefully we build on this and keep rolling.”
