Following a 15-3 season that ended in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, Mountain Ridge dominated the Western Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball honors.
The Miners placed three on the first team, outpacing Northern and Allegany, who placed two each. Mountain Ridge hitter Ella Snyder won Player of the Year, and longtime coach Valery Broadwater took home Coach of the Year.
Player of the Year Ella Snyder, Senior, Outside Hitter
A three-year letter winner in volleyball, Snyder capped her high school career with consecutive first-team All-Conference honors, helping lead Mountain Ridge to a school-record-tying 15 wins her senior campaign.
The senior led Mountain Ridge in kills, was second in points and aces, third in digs and fourth in blocks.
“This young lady has grown into a great leader and an outstanding volleyball player and example for younger girls in the Lady Miner program,” Broadwater said. “She made great improvements to her offensive game this season because she finally learned that it’s not about power all of the time.”
Snyder has played volleyball for seven years, including six of playing club volleyball. She won the Minds in Motion Award each of the past four years.
Snyder captained the varsity team her past two seasons, earning the Offensive Player Award for the Miners as a junior and the team’s MVP this year.
The senior is also a member of the tennis team, the unified bocce team and the National Honor Society.
“Her hustle out on the court and her willingness to sacrifice her body at times sets an outstanding example for her teammates and younger players,” Broadwater said.
“This season she showed exceptional leadership skills as she did an excellent job correcting, encouraging, promoting, scolding, and congratulating her teammates. Her work ethic, dedication, and super positive attitude, both on the court and in the classroom, are a true example of a Lady Miner student-athlete.”
First Team Braelyn Brenneman, Senior, Hitter
The Northern standout was one of the top hitters in the region, racking up 125 kills and 60 blocks during her senior campaign.
Brenneman, who signed with Davis & Elkins to continue her volleyball career, played a key role in Northern’s trip to the Class 1A West Region I finals, recording 11 blocks and eight kills in a 3-1 win over Allegany in the semis.
She had a double-double with 12 kills, 12 points and four blocks in the region finals against Mountain Ridge.
Mia DeCarlo, Junior, Outside Hitter
A two-year letter winner in volleyball, DeCarlo led Mountain Ridge in service points, aces and digs, was second in kills and fifth in both blocks and assists as a junior to earn first-team honors.
“Her array of offensive tactics like power hitting, roll shots, tips and pushes to the open spots make her a valuable asset, as well as her defensive aggressiveness and ability to make perfect passes which highlight her defensive skills,” Broadwater said.
“As a coaching staff, we felt like she saw the court and the open spots better than anyone and also had the ability to get the ball to these open spots.”
DeCarlo was second-team All-WestMAC as a sophmore, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Minds in Motion Award winner. The junior also competes in track and is a member of the marching band.
“Her versatility to play any position, the ability to play all the way around the rotation, her work ethic and her enthusiasm make her a very important player in the Lady Miner program,” Broadwater said. “She spends endless hours in the offseason working on her skills and when the season rolls around, it definitely shows.”
Ada McFarland, Junior, Hitter
After helping guide Allegany to an 8-8 finish and a berth in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals, McFarland slotted on the All-Conference first team.
McFarland racked up 187 kills, 43 blocks, 20 points, 17 digs, five aces and three assists during the 2022 campaign.
“Ada brought a lot of enthusiasm and power to the lineup this year,” Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said. “She’s open to new ideas and works hard everyday. Really looking forward to see what she brings next year.”
Anika Stylinski, Senior, Setter
Stylinski regularly racked up double doubles as a senior, tallying 239 assists, 99 points, 86 digs, 25 aces and seven kills during her senior season.
The Camper standout notched 17 assists in the region semis against Northern in Accident.
“Anika has great hands as setter,” Murray said. “She is a versatile player and enjoyed new challenges.”
Avery Tipton, Junior, Setter
Mountain Ridge’s top passer led the Miners in assists, was second in digs, fourth in points and fifth in aces on the region championship-winning squad.
A two-year letter winner in volleyball, Tipton is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Minds in Motion Award winner. Tipton also plays tennis and softball.
“Avery has become a very important ingredient in our program here at Mountain Ridge,” Broadwater said. “Her dependability and dedication to the volleyball program has definitely been a key ingredient in the success of this program.
“As a sophomore, she earned the Hustle Award. This season as a junior, she earned the Coach’s Award for her dedication, work ethic, hustle and leadership skills, as well as her play on the court.
Madison Seese, Senior, Hitter
Seese garnered 139 kills, 55 blocks, 30 aces and seven assists, helping guide Northern to a 10-7 finish and appearance in the region title game.
Second Team
Michaela Brenneman, Northern; Allison Leatherman, Allegany; Ady Taylor, Northern; Jovie Breitfeller, Fort Hill; Kendall Kirkwood, Mountain Ridge; Kinsey Hostetler, Allegany; and Alexa Wolf, Southern.
Honorable Mentions
Alysa Shoemaker, Fort Hill; Caroline Argabrite, Southern; and Lauryn Bishop, Southern.
