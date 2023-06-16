KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State College ended its season in Spartanburg, South Carolina, after reaching its second consecutive NJCAA Division II World Series.
Potomac State went 43-5 overall and was undefeated at home, going 14-0. Two additional home wins came by forfeit. They also went 16-1 in road games and 11-4 at neutral sites.
“We had a very successful season,” Potomac State head coach Craig Rotruck said. “I contribute that to a lot of hard work that the coaching staff and players put into it. It goes to show that hard work pays off.”
The Catamounts had three players nationally ranked in both pitching and hitting. They each received numerous accolades both mid-season and postseason for their success.
Potomac State had two NJCAA Division II All-Americans in Alexa Shoemaker and Abby Peace. Shoemaker was a First Team selection while Peace was named to the Third Team.
Shoemaker became the first Catamount to be named First-Team All-American.
“She never misses practice, works extremely hard while she’s at practice,” Rotruck said. “She deserves everything she gets. She’s a hard worker, she’s been one since she was a little kid.”
Shoemaker, a Keyser High graduate, received several recognitions including Region 20 Player of the Month, Division II Player of the Week, Region 20 First-Team All-Region and Region 20 All-Tournament team among others.
Shoemaker finished second in NJCAA Division II in batting average (.586) and was fourth in slugging percentage (1.140).
“We’re very fortunate, this girl who lives in this area accomplished something great for the area,” Rotruck said. “Not just for Potomac State, but the Keyser area.”
She finished one spot ahead of teammate Alexis Bailey’s 1.129 slugging percentage. Shoemaker was also seventh in on-base percentage (.710) and tied for seventh with 92 hits.
Shoemaker set several records at Keyser, breaking the Golden Tornado’s career marks for batting average (.561), home runs (31) and RBIs (144) among others.
Peace pitched in 29 games, finishing 22 and working 152 2/3 innings. She struck out 270 batters, which was third best in NJCAA Division II. Her 1.33 ERA was fifth best in the country. She led Region 20 in all pitching statistics and also earned several recognitions.
She was named a Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Region 20 selection. She received several other honors including Region 20 All-Tournament team, NJCAA Division II Player of the Week and Region 20 Player of the Month among others.
“She really excelled in the strength and conditioning program,” Rotruck said. “That helped with her velocity. There were many days she’d go out there and dominate other teams. She pitched extremely well in the World Series and kept us in every game.”
Alexis Bailey was another player who finished ranked in several categories nationally. She tied for seventh nationally with a .543 batting average and was top 15 in home runs (22) and RBIs (78).
“They should make movies over what she did,” Rotruck said. “She lost her father, came back to school and was a leader for us.”
Bailey and Shoemaker each hit 22 home runs, tying for the team lead. The Catamounts combined to hit 86 homers, breaking the program’s single-season record.
Bailey was one of seven Catamounts named to the All-Region Division II team. Peace and Shoemaker joined her along with Grace Walsh, Simone Blanks, Ashley Joll and Jenna Burkhammer.
Potomac State also featured Bishop Walsh alum Courtney Adams. She played in 34 games and finished with a .296 batting average, a .345 on-base percentage and a .426 slugging percentage.
“We’re very fortunate to have Courtney,” Rotruck said. “She didn’t get to play a whole lot at the beginning of the year, but became a starter in the outfield by the end of the year. The Bishop Walsh program has quite a few girls playing college softball, so congratulations to them.”
In her senior year as a Spartan, she led area outfielders with a .495 batting average and hit eight home runs with 29 RBIs.
In the NJCAA World Series, the Catamounts lost their opener to Jones College 6-5 in eight innings and the elimination game to Jackson College 2-1.
“We knew going in, you had to play perfectly,” Rotruck said. “We would see a lot better competition than we faced in the regular season, but we felt we were well prepared going in.”
Walsh, Shoemaker and Bailey hit home runs against Jones, helping Potomac State force extra innings before a sacrifice bunt scored the winning run.
Against Jackson, the Catamounts were held to two hits. Bailey hit a solo home run in the fourth for Potomac State’s only run. The final six batters in the lineup combined to go 0 for 12.
“We didn’t hit, the bottom part of the order didn’t hit,” Rotruck said. “We have to do better as a coaching staff to prepare our kids to hit down there.”
The 2024 Catamounts will have several new faces. Of the 14 players on this year’s roster, five are expected to return.
Katelin Secrist committed to play softball at Milligan University, a NAIA college in Tennessee. Several players were accepted into nursing programs, choosing to focus on pursuing their academic and career goals.
“Offensively we’re going to have to try and find some people to step up,” Rotruck said of next year’s team. “You just can’t replace that production very easily. We’re gonna need a group effort to get that done.”
