CUMBERLAND — Shalom pulled away in the final two innings in a 14-2 win over Calvary at the Cumberland Fairgrounds Memorial Field on Monday.
Shalom led 5-2 through five innings before scoring seven runs in the final two innings.
The Eagles (3-2) trailed 2-1 after one inning and 5-1 after three innings.
Brady Dukehart started on the mound for Shalom and pitched five innings. He allowed four hits, two runs and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Carter Defenderfer pitched the final two innings and struck out five with no runs or walks.
Noah Robinette started for Calvary and went three innings. He allowed three earned runs, four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Levi Carrington pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowed two earned runs with four hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
Eli Leith pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed one hit.
Calvary hosts Grace on Thursday.
