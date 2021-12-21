FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge nearly won a low-scoring slugfest on Monday night, but Shalom guard Jaicee Keller drilled a three at the buzzer to beat the Miners, 30-28.
Guard Sydney Snyder, who went for a game-high 16 points, gave Mountain Ridge a one-point lead after hitting a 15-footer with seven seconds left. Shalom called a timeout with 3.7 on the clock, and Keller buried the game-winner from the left wing to drop the Miners to 2-3.
Keller scored nine points to pace Shalom, who led 18-17 at the half and 24-22 entering the fourth. Shalom made only two buckets in the fourth, but both were 3-pointers — Kelsey Eby accounted for the other trey.
The two teams started off well from the field. Snyder scored six points in the first quarter and Bayleigh Lamberson garnered three as the Miners led 12-11 after one. After combing for 23 points in the first, defense ruled the rest of the way; the squads scored a combined 35 over the final three quarters.
Lamberson was second on the Miners with five points and a team-high seven rebounds. Caydence Pennington tallied four points. Eby, Chloe Martin and Joanna Rheam tallied five points apiece for Shalom.
Mountain Ridge (2-3) is at St. Maria Goretti today at 6 p.m.
