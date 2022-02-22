ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire's Easton Shanholtz, largely held off the scoresheet during the middle periods, took over near the end of regulation and at the start of overtime, leading the fourth-ranked Trojans to a 58-57 win over Fort Hill on Monday night.
Shanholtz tallied a game-high 23 points on 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 2 of 3 at the foul line. Zack Hill added 12 and Jenson Fields had 10.
"I told them two things," said Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire. "I was super proud of how we ended the season. We lost five in a row and then we came back and won three to end the season. No better time to do that then going into the playoffs. We fought in overtime and told them we've been in how many situations this year, but this is one situation now that we add to our resume."
Bryce Schadt topped the Sentinels with 20 points, knocking down eight field goals, including a pair from beyond the arc, and 2 of 3 at the free-throw line. Anthony Burns wasn't far behind with 19 on eight buckets, including two from 3-point land, and 1 of 1 from the stripe.
The Trojans led by as many as nine, while the Sentinels' largest lead was 11, 44-33, with 6:18 to play after a 5-0 run to start the fourth period thanks to a layin by Gavin Carney and a 3-pointer at the left elbow by Schadt.
"I thought we played well," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "We fought. We took an 11-point lead with probably five minutes left. Hampshire, I thought, responded. We didn't do things down the stretch of regulation to win games. We missed a couple free throws. I thought we forced a couple of shots. All that kind of transpired during about a three-and-a-half-minute stretch. Hampshire executed, whether they made free throws or layups, and we didn't."
Fort Hill's lead quickly evaporated, as Hill capped off a 9-2 run with a traditional three-point play with 4:03 left as the Sentinels led 46-42.
Schadt and Shanholtz traded points with a pair of free throws and a jumper, respectively, before Dom Strawn came up big with a 3-pointer at the right elbow to send Fort Hill into a timeout with 2:12 remaining and a 48-47 lead.
Tavin Willis extended the Sentinel lead to two, 49-47, before Fields gave Hampshire its first lead in nearly a full quarter with a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining.
Willis responded with a layup coming out of a Hampshire timeout as the Sentinels re-took the lead, 51-50, with 1:01 to go.
The Trojans then went on a 4-0 run to hold a three-point lead with 24.4 ticks left thanks to a layup by Hill and a pair of free throws from Shanholtz.
But Fort Hill kept battling, as Burns got an open look for three from the right corner and buried it to tie the game at 54-all with 11.6 seconds left.
Following a timeout with a few seconds left, Fields threw up a contested 3-point try from the left corner that hit the iron at the buzzer.
The Sentinels struck first in OT with a runner from Willis, but Shanholtz responded just over a minute later with a spin underneath the basket and a layup with 2:12 on the clock.
Logan Mullery sank the front end of a pair of free throws as the Sentinels re-took the lead, but Shanholtz gave the Trojans the lead back for good with another layin with 27 seconds left.
Over the final 13.8 seconds of overtime, Hampshire attempted free throws on three separate occasions, going 0 for 4; but the Sentinels didn't get the ball back until Schadt snatched a rebound and threw up a last-second shot the length of the floor that hit the rafters.
Following misses on 1-and-1 tries with 13.8 and 9.6 seconds remaining, Strawn and Canyon Nichols came up with offensive rebounds to keep the possession in Hampshire's favor.
"I've got confidence in his athleticism and I'm hoping that confidence carries over to his confidence in his basketball IQ," Alkire said of Strawn, whose 3-pointer late in the fourth got Hampshire back into the game. "He's just so athletic. He's an asset to have and I'm proud of him and more happy to see him doing what he's doing.
"Those guys stepping up and getting the rebounds at the end, I can't say enough about them."
It took a nearly herculean effort for the Sentinels to even get back into the game, as the Trojans had control throughout much of the first half.
Shanholtz tallied 11 of his 23 in the opening stanza as Hampshire had 6-0 and 8-0 runs to lead 17-8 at the end of one. Burns got a runner to fall at the halftime buzzer, getting the Sentinels' deficit to seven, 25-18, at the break.
Hampshire's lead eventually got to nine, 30-21, after Alex Hott hit a 3-pointer with 5:18 to go in the third quarter. Burns responded with a 3-pointer 12 seconds later as Fort Hill, who desperately needed some stops on defense, called a timeout.
"Just to play harder," Burner said of the message during the timeout. "Got to take some chances. We've got to fight to get back in the game, and I thought we did that. I thought we created a little bit of helter-skelter defensively, but then we just didn't execute real well late in the game. Whether it was offense, defense, rebounding the ball, which has obviously been a problem all year."
The Sentinels came out of the timeout with a full-court press, as Burns got a steal, drove the floor and got a layup to fall with contact, sinking the free throw for an old-school three-point play.
Burns came up with another steal on the Trojans' ensuing possession, dishing it to Willis for a layup to cut the Sentinel deficit to one, 30-29. Mullery capped off the 10-0 run with a pair of free throws to give Fort Hill its first lead since Schadt got a close-range basket in the first minute of the game.
Fields got a pair of shots from the foul line to fall at 2:54 to end the run, but Fort Hill closed out the third on an 8-1 run for a 39-33 lead heading into the fourth.
"I think there was a little fatigue," Alkire said of the third-quarter struggles. "It might've been content with what was going on. Our help defense I don't think was the greatest. (Burns), I don't know what he had in the third, but I know he was penetrating. We were trying to switch screens. (Burns) and (Schadt) were the two I told (our team) about at halftime. Seventeen of their 21 points (in the third quarter) came from them — 39 of their total 57. We just weren't stopping the penetration and I think fatigue got us."
Hampshire (12-9) will soon find out its playoff fate, as its set to host a sectional playoff matchup.
Fort Hill (6-14) is the No. 5 seed in the region and will travel to Northern on Friday. The Sentinels got the best of the Huskies in both meetings, 63-58 and 68-58. After their 10-point loss at Fort Hill on Feb. 2, the Huskies closed out the regular season by winning four of their last six.
"We're going to have to play really hard to beat Northern," Burner said. "They're playing really good basketball and they always play good basketball. It's going to be hard-fought. We're just going to try to hit the reset button and play as hard as we possibly can and let the season play out the way it's supposed to. We're confident that we're going to work really hard and give it our best shot."
