If there was a Mount Rushmore of Western Maryland girls athletics, it would be impossible to construct without the face of Joanne Nickel.
Nickel, the creator of many girls athletic teams at the former Flintstone High School and long-time coach at the former Mount Savage High School, died on Monday at age 89.
“She was one of a kind,” Martha Mauzy said on Thursday. “She was a very dedicated teacher and coach. She made a tremendous impact on a lot of lives.”
Mauzy spent much of her life around Nickel, as the two were best friends. Nickel’s obituary described Mauzy as “more like a daughter.”
Mauzy, who coached numerous teams in numerous sports throughout the years in Western Maryland, played under and coached with Nickel.
Born and raised in Mount Savage, Nickel graduated from Girls Central in Cumberland in 1951 and Frostburg State Teachers College in 1955, with post-graduate work at Frostburg State University and West Virginia University.
Nickel taught for 15 years at Flintstone High School, where she became a faculty member in the 1957-58 school year as a physical education instructor. She later moved back home to Mount Savage due to the health of her daughter, Deborah, who died during Nickel’s first year at Mount Savage.
Nickel taught and coached for 28 years at Mount Savage, winning her first state title in basketball in 1977, which was the only girls basketball title in school history. Nickel’s girls basketball teams were state runners-up in 1976 and 1987 and were semifinalists in 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1986.
Nickel’s volleyball teams made it to the state tournament in nearly half of the years she spent at Mount Savage High, reaching the state tourney 11 times and capturing four state crowns. In a nine-year stretch from 1975 to 1983, Nickel’s Mount Savage volleyball teams reached the state tournament eight times, appearing in the final six times with three championships during that span.
All in all, the Lady Indians were state champions four times, winning it all in 1979, back-to-back in 1982 and 1983, and a final one in 1997.
The 1997 title capped off Nickel’s last season as head coach at Savage with a 20-0 record after beating Glenelg in the final.
Mount Savage was state runner-up in 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1986 and semifinalists in 1976, 1980 and 1981.
Over a five-year stretch from 1992 to 1997, the Lady Indians were undefeated at 100-0 in regular-season contests. Her Mount Savage career ended with an overall record of 299-11.
Such a stretch of dominance is nearly unmatched in any sport, boys or girls.
Nickel was a self-made coach, taking up an interest in volleyball for the first time as a substitute physical education teacher.
“The girls started playing volleyball, and I watched and thought, ‘That looks fun. I think I’ll look into it.’ And I began purchasing textbooks, reading and learning about it,” Nickel remembered in the Oct. 16, 1991, edition of the Cumberland Times-News.
The long-time coach didn’t get a chance to play at Cumberland’s old Girls Central Catholic High School, which didn’t have sports teams, and during her time at Frostburg State, there were sports days for women but no intercollegiate athletics.
Nickel wasn’t only instrumental in starting girls athletic teams at Flintstone, but played a crucial role in getting girls athletics where they are today in Western Maryland.
In 1958, Nickel contacted her friend Alpha Reynolds at Mount Savage about playing a basketball game. It was the first area game in years between girls teams, and the following year, other Allegany County schools joined. She was also instrumental in basketball becoming an interscholastic sport in 1972.
The transformation didn’t happen overnight, however. Girls basketball came and went throughout much of the first half of the 1900s, with Henrietta Snyder reviving girls basketball in Allegany County in 1948 before the county dropped all girls sports.
When basketball was introduced at Flintstone under Nickel, it started out with six players on the court.
“I don’t fully remember it because it was before my time ... but there was a game where they played three on defense and three on offense,” said Mauzy.
Girls basketball then transformed into what was known as “rovers,” where two players were allowed to cross the center line, and eventually became the game we know it as today.
Over that time, girls athletics have made leaps and bounds and are every bit as strong as — if not stronger than — boys athletics in Western Maryland.
“Joanne was instrumental in getting them started back up,” said Mauzy. “There was a long time in between, but I remember reading there were games and state games way back when, then it was dropped for years.
“Volleyball at that time was still part of sports day where all the schools would get together on one day and do a little bit of everything. I think at one time they have volleyball and track for girls on the same day in one location, I think it was Fort Hill. And then eventually it went to just volleyball as one sports day and track was separate.”
Nickel’s fingerprints can be found all over area volleyball, even all these years later after she retired from coaching.
“She was an opposing coach when I played,” said Mountain Ridge volleyball coach Valery Broadwater, who starred at Valley under Joan Fitzpatrick, whom she also coached with. “I didn’t have a close relationship (with Nickel), but I have the ultimate respect for her. I felt between Joanne, Joan and Annabelle Arnold, they built girls sports from the ground up and made them a force to be reckoned with. I felt like those three laid the groundwork for what we have today. Those three were probably the first ones to get equal things for girls sports, starting girls sports, those types of things. They were basically the founders of all of that in this county. By what they did way back when, it made it easier for us in the modern day.”
According to Nickel, Arnold, who was a coach at Oldtown, was responsible for Allegany County girls coaches getting paid for the first time, requesting pay and citing Title IX.
“She was intense, to put it mildly,” Broadwater said of what it was like to coach against Nickel. “But she was big on teaching fundamentals. Her team and her athletes, they had technique and fundamentals down to a T. They weren’t always flashy, but they had the fundamentals downpat. I’m sure it was drilled into them over and over and over, and I’m sure that’s why her teams were always so good.”
When one thinks of Mount Savage athletics, Nickel is either 1a or 1b for the first person that comes to mind, either shortly before or after George Bishields.
“She always said, ‘Born, raised and died in Mount Savage,’” Mauzy said of Nickel. “She didn’t want to live anywhere else. When her daughter passed, she really became involved in the success at Mount Savage.
“She was heartbroken when they closed the school, but it was getting to the point where there weren’t enough kids.”
Nickel’s love for the sport of volleyball never wavered.
When the Mountain Ridge volleyball team appeared in the state championship game for the first time this season, Nickel was in attendance at Harford Community College, where the Miners fell to powerhouse Williamsport, 3-0.
“It just shows her support and respect for all female athletes, no matter if she’s coaching or not,” said Broadwater. “Her making the trip was awesome. I said something to the state director that she was in the building, and they were like, ‘Oh my God.’ ... People know of her all throughout the state. The region director for volleyball talked fondly of her, said she used to be a regional director, said everyone knows her. She has built such a tradition and reputation for what she brought to girls athletics.”
Once the Miners punched their ticket to the state title game, Mauzy knew she had to make the trip happen for Nickel.
“Some of her coaching came out while we were sitting in the stands,” Mauzy joked. “But it was positive. She wanted to go, so I took her. She was hoping that Valery could win a state championship because she has worked so hard in athletics, so she thought it was the right thing to do to go support her. Some of her ex-players’ kids are playing.
“Joanne certainly had a great impact. She loved what she did.”
Former players remember Nickel
“She was dedicated to her sports and wanted the best performance from each player,” said Linda (Teter) Custer, a 1971 graduate of Flintstone High School, “even to the point that she gave us play notebooks to study plays and made sure that we used them by switching us around during practice.
“My daughters were basketball players at Fort Hill and I used some of the pointers and plays from that notebook to teach them the fundamentals of the sport. Mrs. Nickel was the coach at Mount Savage when they played and always had time to talk with me and my husband before or after those games. Now we have granddaughters in high school and they have heard the stories and teaching I experienced under Joanne Nickel. She was not just a coach and teacher, but took time to encourage our daily living and had prayer before games.”
Cindy Troutman was a senior on the 1982 state championship-winning Mount Savage volleyball team, which Nickel referred to as the “wonder team,” and not for the reason one may think.
“She said she ‘wondered’ which team would show up to play and she ‘wondered’ if we would win,” said Troutman. “Our team not only won the state championship but we were the only undefeated team in the whole state of Maryland (32-0).
“She taught me a lot not only about volleyball but about life. She taught me it was OK to be a girl and to be strong, to finish what you start, to always give 110%, and to never give up. Not only did she teach me how to play volleyball, but she taught me how to love the game. Through the years, I have been a referee, a coach and now a spectator.”
“I have read a lot of posts about her and have come to one conclusion: She is a legend,” Kathy Dickel Koelker, a 1980 graduate of Mount Savage, said of Nickel. “Each and every one of us holds those special memories in our hearts in just a lit bit of a different way. I don’t think you would find one female athlete from Mount Savage that would say that their life was not impacted by her.
“When we were weak, she pushed us harder to become stronger. When we didn’t have the strength to go on, there were always words of wisdom to make us stronger. I graduated in 1980 and when I talk to people we played against at other schools, I still couldn’t believe we were the only team that went to practice for the first week and didn’t even touch a ball. We learned the strategies of the sport, terminology, angles, all the rules. That is what made us good. So many life-changing things from her that were taught to all.”
“There are so many wonderful memories of playing for her,” said Tammy Getson Lashley, who played under Nickel from 1977-1980. “I remember playing at Braddock Middle School in our first volleyball tournament, which we won. When we got on the bus, she turned to us and said, ‘Girls, if you work hard, stick together and play as a team, I will make you champions.’ The five of us formed a strong bond with our objective to be winners, and we were.
“We shot foul shots before school during basketball season and could not wait for seventh period to start so we could practice. We practiced six days a week and no one ever complained. She was tough and always expected us to do our best and told us about it if she felt we were not, but she was always fair.”
Erin Vogtman, April Vance and April Moore played during the undefeated run in the 1990s.
“We had a great time in the gym, on the bus and at games,” said Vogtman. “She was tough to say the least, but she pulled the best out of me, encouraged hard work without giving up, and taught me self-discipline that I still glean from today.
“She cared about us on and off the court. I can’t begin to say the life lessons that I still carry with me today from her. She was a good teacher of a coach as we spent the beginning of every practice sitting at the chalkboard going over plays. Yes she yelled, yes she’d get so mad that she’d pull her hair back with both fists tight. Then Coach Mauzy would have her sit to calm down. But all in all, she spoke into my life and grew me as a person, not just as a sports player, and for that I am thankful. She built a community of powerful sports in our little town and that legacy lives on as well.”
Vance and Moore were part of a group of seniors that played on the 1997 team, which didn’t lose a regular-season match all four years of high school.
“Grit and grace,” Vance said of what first comes to mind when she thinks of Nickel, “that’s what she instilled in her players and it was a reflection of herself. Those two traits are what I’ve carried forward to all aspects of my personal and professional life. The perseverance and passion it takes to lay out a goal and plan what needs to be done to achieve it, believing in yourself and others along the way, was fundamental to her.
“‘Together’ was our team motto, which is fitting in both sports and life. Grit also has a toughness to it and I think anyone who played for her would agree that Ms. Nickel was as tough as they come. Yet somehow, with all that grit and toughness, she instilled grace. Her expectations and demands of us were high, both on and off the court, in school and in our community. She developed young ladies and stellar athletes, poised to be not only contributing members of society, but also leaders.”
Joining Vance and Moore as the seniors on the state title-winning team was Heather (Abucevicz) Linn and Amy Stafford.
“Coach Nickel was a great motivator,” Vance added. “She had a keen ability to push beyond what you thought you were capable of achieving. That level of motivation builds such tremendous confidence and often leads you to push beyond any arbitrary limit you consciously or unconsciously set for yourself. I took that motivation and confidence with me to engineering school and ultimately into my professional career. She also taught me to never hesitate and to always speak up — on or off the volleyball court. She instilled a tenacity in me to lean in and speak up and that transcended into the classroom, boardroom, at home raising children, and into the community.
“Ms. Nickel was one of the most influential women in my life. I am forever grateful to know her as a coach, mentor, and friend.”
Pride, tradition and character were some of the first things that came to Moore’s mind, in addition to teamwork, togetherness and perseverance.
“We were taught a true sense of pride. Pride for our team, pride for our school and pride for our family,” said Moore. “She was very strong on tradition. ... She helped build our character and each of us on the ‘97 team would agree that she was a huge part of why we are the women we are today, each successful in our own way.
“When we put on a uniform, we did not just represent ourselves, but our team, our school and all of those around us. She taught us about character and never giving up.”
Nickel didn’t only make great athletes, but great students as well.
“We had very high GPAs on our team,” Moore said. “All seniors were honor roll, National Honor Society, valedictorian and salutatorians. Education was always a priority”
“She was certainly such a major influence on my life. She loved to hear my name come out of her mouth, even if I was subbed out of a basketball game,” joked Courtney (Kessell) Tipton, who played under Nickel. “But she would often remind us that it wasn’t a problem that she was yelling our names and that we should worry if she stopped.”
Tipton’s daughter, Avery, was on the Mountain Ridge volleyball team that finished as state runner-up this season.
“I just sincerely hope she understood just how huge of an impact she made on this area,” said Tipton. “She didn’t take 'small town' school as an excuse for anything.”
