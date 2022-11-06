SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent threw five touchdown passes against East Stroudsburg on Saturday to set the career Division II touchdown pass record.
Bagent, a Martinsburg graduate, set the record on his third touchdown pass to surpass Jimmy Terwilliger, who threw 148 TD passes at East Stroudsburg between 2003-06. The record now stands at 151.
The 6-foot-3 senior quarterback was the recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, as a junior. Bagent led Shepherd to a runner-up finish in Division II, and the Rams are 10-0 and ranked within the top 10 of the country.
Bagent will have a chance to further extend the touchdown record on Saturday when the Rams take on Indiana, Pennsylvania (8-1), on the road in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.