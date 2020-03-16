CUMBERLAND — City Reach Senior upset Latter Day Saints, the regular season champion, 58-52 to claim the Senior Division I playoff championship of the Frank Shircliff Memorial League last week.
David Smith led City Reach with 33 points and Jayce Santmyire had 25 for Latter Day Saints.
Cumberland Community Church defeated Second Baptist Senior in the consolation championship 41-39. Riley Williams scored 25 for Cumberland and Aiden Litten had 17 and Braylin Rhodes 15 for Second Baptist.
Graceland Baptist beat Calvary Bible 35-26 to win the High School Ladies Division I title. DeMara Green scored 13 for Graceland while Katelyn Shaffer scored a game-high 15 for Calvary.
Cumberland Communty Church Ladies defeated Calvary Baptist 3-14 in the consolation championship. Becky Mullenax led all scorers with 19 points for Cumberland while Makiala Paugh had seven for Calvary.
In the Division II championship game, Holy Cross United Methodist Ladies defeated Shircliff Ladies 14-4.
The Junior Division concluded its last week of the regular season with three teams excelling. They were New Venture Community Church coached by Mike Iser Jr., Second Baptist Church, coached by Mike Knippenberg, and City Reach Green, coached by Derek Smith.
