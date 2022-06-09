Keyser shortstop Alexa Shoemaker and Petersburg battery Sammy Colaw and Braylee Corbin were named West Virginia first-team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Shoemaker, who set virtually every offensive school record over her four years at Keyser, was voted to the Class AA team after hitting .589 with seven doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
The Golden Tornado finished 30-5, falling just short of a trip to the state tournament with a Region I runner-up finish.
Colaw, a sophomore, starred in the circle for Petersburg, which finished 20-4 and came in second in all of Class A.
Entering the state tournament, Colaw was 15-1 with a 1.81 earned-run average, allowing 27 earned runs on 80 hits in 101 innings pitched with 127 strikeouts and 25 walks. At the plate, Colaw tallied a .383 batting average with nine extra-base hits and 20 runs batted in.
Corbin, a junior, led the Vikings with a .527 average, tripling twice and slugging eight home runs with 30 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
Other area performers also appeared on their respective classes’ second teams and were honorable mentions.
In Class AA, pitcher Charity Wolfe, a junior, and catcher Tayler Likens, a freshman, made the second team from Keyser. Frankfort pitcher Avery Noel, a freshman, also landed on the team at the utility position.
Wolfe compiled a 16-2 record with a 2.42 ERA, surrendering 33 earned runs in 95 2/3 frames of work with 137 Ks and 24 free passes. At the plate, the junior batted .333, garnered 10 extra-base hits and drove in 31 runs.
Likens finished her opening high school campaign with a .427 average, clubbing eight home runs and collecting 34 RBIs and 40 runs. Noel batted .457 with seven doubles, two triples and a home run.
Golden Tornado star freshman pitcher Rylee Mangold (13-3 record, 1.54 ERA, 171 strikeouts, 95 2/3 innings) was an honorable mention.
In Class A, Petersburg infielder Mickala Taylor, a senior, and Moorefield outfielder Sterling Kump, a junior, secured spots on the second team.
Taylor entered the state tournament with a .482 average, doubling eight times and homering twice to go along with 22 runs batted in and 31 runs scored. Kump batted .388 with 10 doubles, two triples and 29 RBIs.
Vikings infielder Mackenzie Kitzmiller, a .439 hitter, and East Hardy pitcher Gabby Miller, who homered five times, were listed as honorable mentions.
