KEYSER, W.Va. — With a dominant regular season and a deep postseason run, it’s little surprise Keyser took home the bulk of the Potomac Valley Conference Division I spoils.
Third baseman Alexa Shoemaker was named Player of the Year after setting the Golden Tornado’s season and career home run records.
Shoemaker’s career mark is made even more impressive by the junior’s lack of a 2020 season due to COVID-19, and that she has one additional season to add to the total before graduating.
Keyser was named the 2021 team champions, and head coach Chris Shoemaker took home Coach of the Year honors. The Golden Tornado finished the season 28-5, advancing to the region finals where they fell one win shy of the state tournament.
Keyser took Game One against then-undefeated Oak Glen, 3-2, at Ron Mathias Field before falling 4-2 and 4-3 to the Golden Bears to just miss the Final Four.
Sophomore pitching stalwart Charity Wolfe, catcher Haley Massie and infielder Carlie DelSignore also made the squad for the Golden Tornado.
Frankfort’s Marié Perdew and Rachel Noah and Hampshire’s Maggie Odom slotted into the D-1 team too. Berkeley Springs filled out the list with Natalie McCarty and Emily Schultz.
