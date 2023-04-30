KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac State freshman Alexa Shoemaker earned NJCAA national softball Division 2 Player of the Week last week.
Shoemaker guided the Catamounts to a 5-0 record, exploding for a .722 average, five homer runs, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored to garner the honor for the ninth week of the season.
At the time of winning the award, Shoemaker had season numbers of a .600 average, 17 home runs, 65 RBIs, 61 runs and nine stolen bases. In all of NJCAA Division 2, she is currently ranked third for batting average, 15th in RBIs and 12th in home runs.
