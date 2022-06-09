For the second year in a row, the father-daughter duo of Alexa Shoemaker and Chris Shoemaker swept the Potomac Valley Conference Division I awards, and Keyser took home the team championship.
Alexa Shoemaker was voted Player of the Year after .589 with seven doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 54 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Shoemaker was also named Class AA All-State first team for the second year in a row.
Keyser won 30 games to just five losses, with its season ending at the hands of Class AA runner-up Oak Glen in a three-game regional series.
The Golden Tornado slotted five players on the first team, Moorefield and Frankfort notched a pair of representatives and Berkeley Springs had one player.
In addition to Shoemaker, senior infielder Aly Smith, junior pitcher Charity Wolfe, freshman catcher Tayler Likens and freshman pitcher Rylee Mangold slotted on the stop squad.
Frankfort junior outfielder Larae Grove and freshman pitcher Avery Noel were joined by Moorefield senior pitcher/infielder Emily Kuykendall and sophomore pitcher/infielder Amber Williams. Berkeley Springs sophomore centerfielder Allison Gray filled out the team.
The second team was made up of Emma Widmeyer, Alaira Harrington and Emily Schultz (Berkeley Springs); Adison Pritts and Aubrie Root (Frankfort); Sterling Kump and McKenna Crites (Moorefield); Kaylie Hall (Hampshire) and Averi Everline (Keyser).
Division II
The Division II Player of the Year was Tucker County’s Ava Shaffer, and Petersburg skipper Bubba Hedrick was awarded Coach of the Year.
With Hedrick at the helm, Petersburg matched its best ever state tournament finish, falling in the Class A state championship game to Wahama. The Vikings ended with a 20-4 mark.
Petersburg had four players make the D2 first team in Braylee Corbin, Mickala Taylor, Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Sammy Colaw. Emma Heishman and Gabbie Miller made the team for East Hardy.
Tucker County slotted three on the first team: Cheyanne Gooden, Kristen Hicks and Paige Shaffer. Lizzie Alt of Pendleton County and Macaden Taylor of Pocahontas County rounded out the squad.
The second squad was made up of Autumn Crites, Vickie Ames and Tori Pratt (East Hardy); Emma Riffe and Kelsi Taylor (Pocahontas County); Rachel Felton and Autumn Russell (Tucker County); Kendal Cutright and Brenlyn Swecker (Tygarts Valley); and Baylee Beachler (Pendleton County).
