CUMBERLAND — Austin Shreve tallied a goal and a late assist and Jacob Tichnell posted a shutout as Fort Hill’s second-half adjustments led to a 2-0 win over Bishop Walsh on Tuesday afternoon in the Spartans’ season opener at Brother Stephen F. Paul Spartan Stadium.
“Our first half was pretty poor,” said Fort Hill head coach Jim Hott. “In the second half, we settled down. I thought we panicked a little bit in the first half — a couple bounces didn’t go our way and we just could not string passes together. We looked, in the second half, better because we started looking for passes. We started looking to feed our teammates. We didn’t do that as much as we wanted, so we still have some work in progress. I mean this is our second game with only three weeks of preseason and no scrimmages, so it’s tough. But it’s tough for everybody. We’re all in the same boat. At least we’re getting to play.”
Shreve broke a goalless affair midway through the second half as he received the ball with his back to goal about 30 yards out. The senior forward then played the ball past one defender and stormed toward the box, prompting a collision in the box and a handball called on the Spartans, giving Fort Hill a penalty kick. Shreve slotted the PK home to the top right corner at the 22:41 mark to give the Sentinels the lead for good.
“Austin’s just quick,” Hott said. “I told him after the game that he controlled himself better — what I meant by that is controlling the ball, he played with his back to the goal, took the ball off his chest and when he got the ball at his feet, he’s looking up to make a diagonal pass. He made a lot of good diagonal passes to Logan (Mullery).
“He had the nice breakaway where we got the PK” said Hott. “I was trying to get kids to take PKs at practice. He picked the ball up and sat it down and was ready. That’s confidence. I like that. I gave him the penalty kick because he deserved it and he earned it. And then he was in play for the assist for Connor’s goal too. So all kudos to Austin.”
Shreve’s late helper came with just 1:20 to play when Mullery took a throw-in on the right sideline and heaved it toward the box, where Shreve flicked the ball with his chest to the onrushing Connor Hipp. Hipp’s initial shot was blocked by a BW defender, but he recovered to fire a second shot into the bottom right corner to put the score at its final.
In addition to Shreve finding himself on the ball in a more advanced position in the second half as opposed to collecting the ball in the midfield during much of the first half, the Sentinels adjusted their formation to overload the midfield and shift senior Trevor Stepp to a deeper position on the field.
The move paid dividends for the Sentinels, who looked much more organized at the back in the second half.
“We changed our formation a little bit and put a little more emphasis on the midfield,” said Hott. “It’s no secret that BW uses Will Lapid in the midfield and everything goes through him — he’s a really good player. So, we tried to negate that a little bit by putting more people in the midfield. I think we did that for the most part.
“Trevor played a heck of a ballgame in the midfield and really solidified that midfield that we needed. I think he played a lot better and I think that’s one of the things that spurred us on to the victory.”
The Sentinels held advantages in shot attempts (13-3) and shots on goal (5-0), as Tichnell didn’t make a save in his shutout performance. Bishop Walsh goalkeeper Kaden Burkett stopped three shots. The Spartans won the corner kick battle, 7-5.
The opening half, although with no goals to show for it, was a back-and-forth affair, with the Sentinels applying pressure early with four shot attempts in the opening six minutes. But the Spartans quickly started winning battles in the midfield and thwarted nearly every counterattack Fort Hill threw at them.
The Spartans nearly broke the 0-0 deadlock three minutes prior to Shreve’s penalty kick when a long throw-in from the right side found Cam Hein at the back post with part of the goal open, but a Sentinel defender was able to step in and block Hein’s shot out for a corner kick.
Fort Hill (1-0-1) will travel to Northern on Thursday, while Bishop Walsh (0-1) won’t play again until the Spartans and Sentinels meet on Saturday, 2:30 p.m., at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Hott said, “because they could’ve dropped their heads and they could’ve said ‘we just can’t get a shot on these guys, we just can’t get through,’ but they played well for the second half. The first half, I don’t know if they were coming into their own ... I’m not sure what it was. It could’ve been a letdown from our game the other night with Mountain Ridge because we played a heck of a ballgame (and tied) — it was a good battle.
“But we can’t play like that anymore. We’ve got to come out ready to play from the beginning. And we’ve got a quick turnaround — we play at Northern on Thursday and then we see these guys (Bishop Walsh) again Saturday at home, so we’ve got to be quick. We’re going to get back to practice tomorrow and work on a little more ball control, a little bit more passing and we’ll be ready.”
