LANDOVER — Avery Miller won two state championships and Mary Delaney, Hannah Custer, Brooklyne Noel, Carly Bennett and Brandi Gouchenauer each won one at the girls Class 1A track and field championships on Thursday and Saturday.
Western Tech won the team championship with Fort Hill finishing fourth, Allegany fifth and Mountain Ridge sixth. Athletes earn points for their school if they finish in the Top 8, with 10 points for first, eight for second, six for third and continuing to one point for eighth.
Fort Hill’s fourth-place finish was fueled by Noel’s victory in the triple jump (36’11”), Bennett in the discus (114’ 10”) and Custer in the pole vault (9’ 7”).
Noel added a second-place finish in the 100m hurdles, third in long jump and fifth in high jump. Bennett also finished seventh in the shot put.
Fort Hill earned additional points from Gracie Sheetz (discus, seventh), MaeLeigh Plummer (triple jump, sixth) and the 4x800m relay team (sixth) of Olivia Beal, Kearstyn Rice, Kamryn Rice and Sofia Ottaviani.
Miller took the 800m (2:17.00) and long jump (18’11) for Allegany. Her long jump mark was 7” short of the all-time Class 1A state record and would have broken the all-time Class 2A state record that was set in 1989.
Gouchenauer won the shot put (37’ 3”) and placed sixth in discus. Sierra Campbell placed fourth in the long jump and third in the triple jump for the Campers. The 4x800 relay team of Campbell, Morgan Trautwein, Kate Cornwell and Samantha Preaskorn finished fourth.
Delaney paced the Miners with her first-place finish in the 1600m (5:16.69) and second-place finishes in the 800m and 3200m. She also teamed with Sydney Snyder, Madison McKenzie and Hannah Piasecki to finish third in the 4x800 relay.
Olivia Bostic, Annabeth Hughes, Reese Rizzo and Cierra Copper finished sixth in the 4x100 relay. Bostic, Cooper, Rizzo and Snyder placed seventh in the 4x400. Reghan Sivic took seventh in the high jump.
For Northern, Lydia Nelson earned points in the 1600m (fourth), 3200m (sixth) and 800m (seventh). Sophia Brown placed sixth in the 800m, Arrisyn Amtower seventh in the 1600m and Kaylee Bowser seventh in the long jump. Brown, Amtower, Nelson and Emma Hostetler took second in the 4x800 relay.
Lillian Argabrite earned points for Southern in the 300m hurdles (second), 100m hurdles (sixth) and the 4x100 relay (seventh) teaming with Abbi Harsh, Danielle Brobst and Iona Woofter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.