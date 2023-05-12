BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State University's baseball team had six players receive All-Mountain East Conference honors after a vote by the league coaches it was announced recently.
Junior Ethan Kiple, as first baseman, was named First Team All-MEC. Kiple led Frostburg in hits (64) and RBIs (45), with a batting average of .376, setting both the program single season record (18) and career record (33) for home runs. As a relief pitcher, Kiple also earned Second Team All-MEC, appearing in 13 games for 18.2 innings, finishing with a 3-0 record, a .48 ERA, five saves, and a total of 32 strikeouts.
Sophomores Randy Steen and Danny Estrada also earned First Team All-MEC, with Steen finishing first on the team in batting average (.384), to go along with 58 hits, 35 runs, 31 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 32 attempts. Estrada, batting .287 on the season, led the team in runs with 51, finishing with 43 hits, 40 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 18 attempts.
Junior Max Proctor and sophomore Jacob Stretch were also named to First Team All-MEC, with Proctor leading the team in most from the mound, sporting a 3.04 ERA for a 7-1 record, one complete game, and 59 strikeouts in 50.1 innings. Stretch threw 36 innings, going for a 2.25 ERA, with a 5-0 record, tossing one complete game and striking out 47.
Senior Trevor Jones was named to Second Team All-MEC, finishing with a .318 batting average, as well as 48 hits, 26 runs, and 42 RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.