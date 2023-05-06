WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — The East Coast Conference announced its men’s lacrosse All-Conference awards on Friday afternoon, with Frostburg State having six players named to the ECC All-Conference First and Second Team.
Bobcat seniors Jake Bowman and Owen McCallum and junior Luke McCullough all earned spots on the first team.
Bowman led the ECC in goals (67) and points (90), breaking both individual single season records for FSU. He also recorded 23 assists and had 39 ground balls. He finished fourth in the ECC in shots with 133 for a shooting percentage of .504.
McCallum scored 31 goals and had 30 assists, sitting at fifth in the conference in assists. He also tallied a total of 61 points and a .360 shooting percentage. McCullough, a key cog on the Bobcat defense, recorded 34 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers.
Senior Bubba Love, redshirt senior Tanner Donaldson and graduate Jake Sprecher all were named to the ECC All-Conference Second Team.
Love scored 38 goals to go along with 35 assists, which is tied for second on the team and third in the ECC. He sits fifth in the conference in points (73), as he also tallied 113 shots for a shooting percentage of .336 and scooped up 30 ground balls.
Donaldson knotted 26 goals and 13 assists for a total of 39 points, while picking up 28 ground balls. Sprecher helped lead the Bobcat defense with 25 ground balls and forcing 11 turnovers, which was fourth on the team.
