CUMBERLAND — A sloppy run in second half cost Allegany College of Maryland in a 64-58 loss to Harcum on Saturday at Bob Kirk Arena.
"We didn't commit to the game plan tonight as a team," Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. "We had a very strategic game plan where we wanted to attack their press through the middle, we wanted to play with a lot of pace and we wanted to find Tyson Oghene early and often. I thought we failed to do that tonight."
The Bears (10-0, 3-0 NJCAA Region 19) took the lead less than two minutes into the game and never trailed. The Trojans (9-5, 4-1 NJCAA Region 20) cut their deficit to one late in the game, but were unable to complete the comeback.
Tied at 2-2 with 18:30 left in the first half, Harcum scored five unanswered and led 7-2 after Justin Owens hit a three-pointer. Allegany responded with a 11-4 run to take the lead at 13-11.
"Our pace of play picked up, we were better defensively," Reams said. "We were pressing up, making them turn the ball over. Offensively, we got easier possessions where we found rhythm."
The Bears regained the lead a few minutes later. Ahead 15-13, Harcum went on a 9-2 run and led by nine points. The Bears extended their lead to 11 late in the half at 29-18.
"I thought that really started with our offense," Reams said. "I thought a lot of their offense started with our bad offensive possessions. Whether it was turnovers or bad selections, I thought too many guys took too many mediocre shots."
The Trojans found some rhythm on offense in the final five minutes of the first half. Allegany ended the half on a 11-2 run. Ron Brown hit two shots late including a three-pointer that cut Harcum's lead to four heading into halftime.
At halftime, Allegany's Tekao Carpenter led all scorers with 12 points and Amahrie Simpkins led the Bears with 11.
"We gotta commit to doing the things we talked about all week," Reams said of his halftime message. "We talked about how we want to break the press, we worked on that all week. When we got into the game, we didn't execute it. Offensively, I harped on getting the ball to the right people. I still don't think we did that much in the second half."
The Trojans started the second half with several highlight scores. Leon Elung hit a reverse layup and Oghene threw down a powerful two-handed dunk to get the bench off their feet.
Harcum led 35-31 with 17:45 to go. Allegany started playing sloppy on offense and had several turnovers and missed shots. The Bears scored six unanswered and led by 10 with less than 15 minutes left.
"We had too many guys trying to do their own thing as opposed to buying into what we're trying to do as a program," Reams said. "It starts with good defense. When we climb back in it, we get some turnovers then some extra passes offensively. The moment we get back in the game, you can see all those extra passes disappear."
A few minutes later, Harcum took their biggest lead of the second half at 11 points, 45-34 with 11:39 after a reverse layup by Ahmad Harrison.
The Trojans responded with a 10-3 run to cut the Bears' edge to 48-44 with 8:16 to go. At one point it was a 9-0 run by Allegany. A few minutes later, Carpenter converted an and-one layup to cut Harcum's lead to one point.
"We turned them over a couple times, we got a couple nice steals and a couple nice leak outs," Reams said. "We got the ball into the right people's hands. We got Tyson touches late in that game, we got some transition buckets late in that game. It really allowed us to change the swing of momentum."
The Bears extended their lead to six with 2:20 left at 57-51. Carpenter and Oghene hit several clutch free throws to keep it within four for several minutes.
The Trojans started to foul and Harcum scored seven points in the final two minutes, all at the free-throw line. The Bears went 5 of 6 at the line to seal the win.
"I am displeased, but I'm displeased because I'm a competitor," Reams said of Allegany's performance in the final minutes. "There's no doubt in my mind my guys played hard. I might be getting on them that they didn't play hard. But that's because I expect so much out of them."
For Harcum, Simpkins scored 16 points. Bernard Blunt III scored 12 while Tegra Izay finished with 10.
For Allegany, Carpenter led all scorers with 19 points.
"He took a couple tough shots early in shot clocks that really swung momentum both ways," Reams said of Carpenter. "If he was hitting, it gave us a bunch of momentum. If he was missing, it gave Harcum quick leak outs, quick rebounds. When he's open, he's as good as anyone in JUCO in my opinion."
Oghene finished with 12 points while Elung scored 10.
Harcum travels to play Richard Bland on Saturday at 3 p.m. Allegany returns to Bob Kirk Arena for a noon matchup with CCBC Dundalk on Wednesday.
"Dundalk's big, they have a lot of size," Reams said. "From what I recall, they don't shoot the three extremely well. Getting our defense organized to take away the rim, to cut down gaps and limit them offensively will be a big key for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.