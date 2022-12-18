CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh needed some magic to beat Bishop McNamara at the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
There was no sorcery conjured up at Bob Kirk Arena on Saturday.
The Spartans struggled offensively out of the halftime locker room, and a tie game at the half quickly turned into a double-digit rout, as Bishop McNamara enacted its revenge with a 64-46 victory in the Franchise Classic.
"I thought we fought really hard in the first half, and for some reason, I don't know what it was, this is a weird group right now," Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said.
"We're not getting great leadership. We drop energy and stop taking every possession with urgency. I think we have some guys right now that think they're better than they are. Individually, they're struggling to realize the reality that this is a team game."
Bishop Walsh entered Saturday hoping to end a six-game skid after routing Olympus (New Jersey) to open the season.
Bishop McNamara (5-1) came in gunning to rectify its 1-2 showing at the ACIT after finishing as runner-ups in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. One of those defeats at Bobcat Arena in March included a 47-46 buzzer-beating loss to the Spartans on a Mikey Allen 3-pointer.
And for one half of basketball Saturday, the rematch appeared to be following a similar track.
Manny Okitondo tallied 10 first-quarter points, and Mike Williams finished a lay-up at the buzzer to keep the Spartans within 19-18 after one.
Bishop McNamara pushed its lead to 29-23 late in the half following a 3-pointer by Qayden Samuels and a finish by Miles Hancock; however, Williams hit a pair of free throws and swished a baseline pull-up jumper at the horn to level the score at 29-all at the half.
Yet, the start of the second half brought stagnation for Bishop Walsh offensively, as the Spartans stopped getting looks going to the basket.
Samuels sunk a pair of 3s — he finished with a game-high 20 — and Martin Somerville scored twice in transition as part of a 12-1 run to blow the game open. Somerville joined Samuels in double figures with 17 points.
"That four minutes of chaos for us, I don't have enough timeouts," Prete said. "Missed layups, missed free throws, lack of rebounding. ... It's been the story of our year so far. They can change it, but we aren't playing any bad teams this year. There's no room for those spurts of pure chaos.
"That's been the difference in every game, there's been a 4-6-minute spurt."
Bishop McNamara led 48-34 after three quarters and its edge swelled as high as 19 in the fourth.
Williams, who finished with a team-best 19 points, trimmed the Bishop Walsh deficit to 59-44 with 2:27 left with a pair of finishes, but that's as close as the Spartans would get the rest of the way.
Okitondo was second on the Spartans with 14 points but was limited to just two after intermission.
"We need them both to step up," Prete said of Williams and Okitondo. "As good as they can play together, they're both very talented and have bright futures, the little things, getting us all to do it all the same time, is what they need to focus on right now."
Bishop Walsh gets a couple-week reprieve before its National Interscholastic Basketball Conference gauntlet picks back up.
The Spartans head to La Porte, Indiana, to face Long Island Lutheran on Jan. 5 and Legacy Early College on Jan. 7.
The matchup with Bishop McNamara is one of two in the regular season against the top-two finishers in the WCAC last year. The Spartans will welcome Paul VI, the defending D.C. catholic champion, to Allegany College on Jan. 21.
As the Spartans profile rises, regional powers are taking notice. It's coming to fruition on their schedule.
"Marty (Keithline) is such a good coach," Prete said of Bishop McNamara's head man. "They were hungry because we beat them last year at the Alhambra. It's always hard to convince teams to come up and play. Thank goodness they wanted to do that and we can build a little relationship and keep it going.
"Us being in the NIBC, those teams want to play against us too."
