LAVALE — It was a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel at Lions Field Friday, and one swing of the bat was the difference.
Catoctin’s Taylor Smith and Allegany’s Abi Britton combined for 35 strikeouts, and just one ball was hit hard all game. Fortunately for Catoctin, it came off the barrel of Madison Ohler, who just cleared the center-field fence for a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Smith tossed a 19-strikeout no-hitter and went just one over the minimum, and Allegany’s dreams of a second straight Class 1A state championship ended with a 1-0 defeat in the quarterfinals.
“It was two great teams,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “We were kind of overmatched by their pitching. We haven’t seen much (of that) this year. ... I thought we hung in there.
“Kudos to them. That’s a great team. They got one hit off Abi that was a long ball, and we didn’t get one.”
It was a role reversal for Allegany (18-3) Friday, as last season’s Campers, led by a sophomore ace, unseated a dominant Patterson Mill team in College Park that was riding a 44-game winning streak for their third title in school history.
This time around, it was Catoctin (19-3), fueled by a sophomore fireballer of its own, that turned back the titleholders.
Smith was every bit as advertised and then some, striking out the side in 5 of 7 innings and allowing just one base runner all game — a one-out walk to Alexis Johnston in the third frame.
That was the furthest Johnston would get, and a half-inning later, Smith was pitching with a lead after Ohler’s solo home run with two outs.
Smith retired the final 13 Campers to put her team into the state semifinals for the 22nd time in school history.
Allegany had who it wanted up in the last inning down 1-0 with its 2-3-4 hitters (Riley Gallagher, Britton and Olivia Looker). Smith fanned the first two and got Looker to fly out to Ohler in center field for the final out.
“I enjoy having the pressure on my shoulders, but knowing that last inning they had the two, three and four batters coming up, I had just had to stay calm and confident in myself,” Smith said. “Can’t doubt my pitches.”
The pitch that gave Allegany the most trouble was the rise ball. Smith didn’t have the same velocity as Britton (the Allegany ace hit 66 miles per hour on the gun compared to 63 for Smith), but she commanded the zone well.
Early on, the Campers chased too many rise balls. Allegany adjusted to lay off it, beginning with Johnston’s walk in the third, and Smith brought it down into the zone to catch hitters watching.
“That’s the best I’ve seen her,” Catoctin head coach Jessica Valentine said of her star pitcher. “Her spin pitches were working well. Her catcher (Meghan Gray) was working her butt off behind the plate getting her some of those calls. It was just a great game.”
Britton gave it everything she had to give Allegany a chance, allowing just one run on three hits with 16 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings pitched.
Catoctin put runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings with a pair of infield singles, but the Penn State commit made sure they didn’t advance further.
“Abi pitched one of her best games,” Winner said. “We had the girls up we wanted in the last inning with a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Other than Ohler’s solo shot, Smith and Kassidy Kreitz were the only players to hit safely.
Allegany put two balls in play, Looker’s flyout in the seventh and a Riley Gallagher (UMBC commit) fly ball to right field in the fourth that was snagged by Makenzie Lewis.
The Campers didn’t finish where they wanted to, but they have much to look forward to.
Allegany returns all but Looker next year and brings in a strong Braddock Middle School class. It’ll also hope to have Avery Miller and Ava Strother — both unavailable Friday — back at full strength next year.
“I know it hurts bad now, it should, that’s the way it’s supposed to feel when you lose a playoff game,” Winner said. “They’re all great kids. They’re good students. They’re good people. They’ll bounce back, it’s just painful right now.”
