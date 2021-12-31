SUTTON, W.Va. — Halley Smith scored 33 points to lead No. 2 Frankfort to a 67-39 rout of Braxton County on Thursday.
The point guard’s game-high total came on 13 of 19 shooting to go along with nine steals, four assists, four rebounds and just one turnover. Larae Grove and Emily Smith were second on the Falcons with nine points each, followed by Arin Lease with eight points and 10 rebounds.
As a team, Frankfort accumulated 23 steals en route to the 28-point win that improved the Falcons to 7-0 on the season.
Halley Smith is averaging 25.1 points a game on 48% from the field and 46% from three so far this year. Grove is scoring at a 15.7 points a night clip.
Braxton County was paced offensively by Lainey Hunt, who scored 16 points on five field goals and shot 4 for 5 from the charity stripe. Adrian Lunceford was second on the squad with six points. Erica Nicholson, Paxton Conley and Heidi Payne all finished with four points each.
Frankfort shot 15 for 29 at the line and Braxton County was 5 of 11.
Frankfort hosts Moorefield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
