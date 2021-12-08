MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Steve Willison era at Frankfort got off to a good start, as the trio of Halley Smith, Marié Perdew and Larae Grove led Frankfort past Martinsburg, 55-51, on Tuesday night.
The Falcons found themselves in a dogfight late in the contest, clinging to a 40-39 lead entering the final quarter.
Smith, an All-Area first-teamer a season ago, wouldn't let Frankfort and its new coach start off the season with a loss, tallying 13 points in the decider to turn back the Bulldogs.
Smith finished with 28 points to lead all scorers, adding six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Grove made six field goals, two from beyond the arc, for 14 points and hauled in 14 boards. Perdew chipped in 10 points on four buckets.
Arin Lease led in the rebounding department with nine, and Grace Scott came down with five. Lease also blocked two shots and Emily Smith tallied a pair of steals.
Martinsburg's Olivia Mayer had an impressive night with a team-high 24 points, drilling a game-best six 3-pointers. Keydance Bradley was second on the squad with 10 points and Aania Gedeon added six.
The Bulldogs had an 8-5 edge in 3-pointers, but the Falcons made seven more shots from inside the arc. Frankfort shot 10 for 15 from the line while Martinsburg made 11 of 16. Both teams committed 14 fouls.
Frankfort (1-0) hosts Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 66, Tucker County 42
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Four Petersburg scorers finished in double figures as the Vikings crushed Tucker County on Tuesday to improve to 3-0.
Petersburg led only 23-18 at the intermission, but the Vikings dominated the second half 43-24 to win by 24 points.
Kennedy Kaposy continued her hot start to the season with 14 points on six field goals and 2 for 4 at the charity stripe. Mickala Taylor also reached double figures with 12 points along with Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Braylee Corbin, who both added 10.
Sadie Dayton nearly reached the threshold herself with a nine-point outing. Abby Alt scored five points and Nellie Whetzel tallied four.
Jayden Kuhn and Kadie Colebank paced Tucker County with 10 points apiece. Avery Colebank tallied seven points, and Baylee Wetzel and Erica Zirk each ended with four points.
Petersburg made 26 field goals to just 10 for Tucker, though the Vikings struggled at the foul line converting only 9 of 22 opportunities. Petersburg was called for one more foul, 20-19.
The Vikings (3-0) host Union on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Petersburg Tip-Off Tournament.
Calvary 41, Morgantown Christian 34
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bethany Carrington went for a double-double and Calvary used a commanding second quarter to topple Morgantown Christian on Tuesday night.
The Eagles clung to an 11-9 lead after eight minutes, but a one-sided 17-4 second period in favor of Calvary allowed it to take a 28-13 edge into halftime. Morgantown kept pace in the third, but it couldn't overcome its first-half deficit.
“This is only the third game these five girls have played together and I am already impressed with their heart and their team play," Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said.
Carrington guided Calvary with 16 points on six field goals and 4 for 7 at the line, adding 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Izzy Kendall scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds. Emmy Wilson scored eight and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out five assists. Sadie Strawderman and Sydney Weeks both scored two points and tallied five rebounds.
“Bethany once again came out and played great defense and offensively was dominating," Ricker said. "Emmy Wilson has come to play basketball this year, she out-rebounded a team that had four tall girls.
"Izzy is instinctively playing the point guard position and is playing great defense. Sadie and Sydney didn’t score a lot, but they were both playing shut-down defense.”
Kate Williams ended with a game-high 19 points to star for Morgantown, but nobody on her team finished with more than Mallory Hartley's six points.
Calvary (3-0) hosts Grace on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Williamsport 59, Fort Hill 35
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill started well on the defensive end, but Williamsport found its touch to spoil the Sentinels' home opener on Tuesday night.
It was a slugfest early on, with Fort Hill escaping the opening quarter with an 8-4 advantage behind buckets by Brooklyne Noel, Olivia Looker and Kayijah George.
However, Paige Smith and Williamsport exploded in the ensuing frame, as Smith accounted for seven of the Wildcats' 17 points to lead 21-17 at the half.
The trend continued in the second half, as Williamsport outscored Fort Hill, 38-18 over the next two quarters to win pulling away. Smith finished with a game-high 21 points, drilling two 3-pointers, five two-pointers and 5 of 7 free throws.
For Fort Hill, Carli Bennett contributed 12 points on two field goals and an 8 for 15 night at the charity stripe. Karli O'Neal and Looker chipped in six points apiece, Hannah Hook scored four and Noel ended with three.
Fort Hill (0-1) hosted Northern last night and will host Mountain Ridge (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
In the junior varsity affair, Williamsport won 45-6. The Wildcats' leading scorers were Nevaeh Gaines (17), Mackenzie Kloos (5) and Laurel Hudson (5). Fort Hill received two points each from Nevaeh Bunbasi, Lindsay Fleming and Talia Young.
