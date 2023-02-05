SMITHSBURG — No. 1 Allegany cut a late 16-point deficit to two points but it was unable to complete the comeback in a 58-53 loss at Smithsburg on Friday night.
The Campers (14-4) led 43-37 at halftime and led by as much as eight in the second quarter. The Leopards led by 17 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Smithsburg led by 16 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter before Allegany went on a run to make it a two-point game with 19 seconds left. However, the Leopards held on to win in the final seconds.
Chazz Imes led the Campers with 20 points and made four 3-pointers. Caiden Chorpenning scored 11 points.
Chorpenning led the Campers with six rebounds while Imes and Isaiah Fields each had four. Fields also scored eight points.
Cayden Bratton scored eight points with six assists and two steals. Fields and Blake Powell also had two steals each.
Sam Bono led the Leopards with 24 points. Josh Hegbe scored 15.
Allegany returns home on Monday for a rematch with Clear Spring at 7 p.m. The Blazers upset the Campers 65-60 on Jan. 28.
Fort Hill 77, Southern 52
OAKLAND — Southern stayed within striking distance for a half, but Fort Hill pulled away in the third quarter to dispatch the Rams on Friday night.
The Sentinels (15-2) led 12-11 after the first quarter and 32-21 at the intermission before dominating the third quarter 23-13 to go up by more than 20 points and pull away.
Mikey Allen, the area's leading scorer, finished with 26 points — piling on 21 of his points during the second half including four fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Deshaun Brown was second on the squad with 18 points, Owen Seifarth added 15 and Anthony Burns chipped in eight.
Jared Haskiell and Noah Wilt led Southern with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The win was Fort Hill's seventh in a row, its second-longest streak of the season. The Sentinels won eight straight early in the year, sandwiched by losses to Berlin and Allegany.
Fort Hill improved to 4-1 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference and needs to win out in conference play to share the title with Allegany, which is 7-0 in the WestMAC.
The Sentinels hosts Mountain Ridge (7-9, 2-4 WestMAC) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Pendleton County 59, Moorefield 29
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County outscored Moorefield 35-14 in the second half in a 59-29 home win on Saturday.
Chase Owens led the Wildcats (10-5) with 16 points. He scored 14 in the second half and Jacob Beachler and Dusty Smith each scored 12 points.
Beachler scored nine in the fourth quarter and Smith scored eight points in the second quarter.
Ronny Griest led the Yellow Jackets (4-13) with 13 points.
Pendleton County led 24-15 at halftime. The Wildcats held Moorefield to seven points in each of the final two quarters.
In the junior varsity game, Pendleton County won 45-32. The Wildcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 22-2 in the fourth quarter.
Cashton Kisamore led the Wildcats with 14 points and Bradey Bowers had 13. Diego Taylor led Moorefield with 11 points.
Pendleton County travels to face Pocahontas County on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Moorefield visits Petersburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire 51, Buckhannon-Upshur 35
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire bounced back from a disappointing loss to University by toppling Buckhannon-Upshur on Saturday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 17-8 lead and were up 31-16 at the half and 37-29 after three quarters. Jenson Fields led the way offensively with 19 points, Easton Shanholtz garnered 13 and Jordan Gray accounted for eight.
Ian Strader was the high scorer for Buckhannon-Upshur with 11 points, drilling a trio of 3-pointers.
In the junior varsity game, Hampshire rolled 57-33 behind 23 points from Trenton Timbrook. Malaki Williams scored 16 for the Buckhannon-Upshur JVs.
Hampshire (9-8) is at Berkeley Springs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort 68, Berkeley Springs 56
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Cam Layton scored 25 points and Jake Layton added 12 to lead Frankfort over visiting Berkeley Springs on Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons (9-7) used a 23-point second quarter to break the game open for a 39-21 halftime lead on their way to the 12-point victory, their second straight and seventh out of their last eight games.
Both teams hit from outside as each finished with 10 3-pointers, but the Falcons had three more baskets from inside the arc than the Indians and made six more free throws, going 16 of 26 while Berkeley Springs (7-10) was 10 of 17. The Falcons were 13 of 20 at the line in their 17-point fourth period.
Cam Layton led all scorers with his game-high total, making seven field goals — five were 3-pointers — and hitting 6 of 8 free throws. He was 4 of 6 in the fourth and scored 16 points in the first half, eight in each quarter.
Jake Layton had two 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the line in the final period. Cam Lynch added nine points, John Anderson III had eight and Jeremiah Babo scored six.
Gavin Young and Landen Schetrompf, who scored all of his points in the fourth, led the Indians with 15 points each. Both Young and Schetrompf had three 3-pointers.
Tymir Ross added 11 points. No other Indian had more than five.
Frankfort led 16-9 after the first period and took a 51-30 cushion into the final period.
The Falcons also dominated the junior varsity game 59-19, getting 21 points from Jeremy Phillips, 14 from Babo and seven from Jacob Nething. The Indians had eight from Adrian Feliciano and seven from Joe Houdersheldt.
Frankfort visits Petersburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. with the junior varsity tipping things off at 6. The Falcons beat the Vikings 51-30 in Short Gap on Jan. 19. Berkeley Springs hosts Hampshire on Wednesday.
Clear Spring 61, Mountain Ridge 45
CLEAR SPRING — Peyton Miller and Will Patterson combined for 28 points for fifth-ranked Mountain Ridge but it wasn't enough to offset Clear Spring's balance and seven 3-pointers in a road loss Friday evening.
Hudson Trobaugh was the only Blazer to score in double figures with a game-high 17 points off of seven baskets, including two 3-pointers, and he made his lone free-throw attempt. Nate Myers was next with nine points off of three 3-pointers. Clear Spring finished with seven 3s to Mountain Ridge's two, both by Uma Pua'auli.
Dillon Albowicz also had nine points, Jacob Faith and Messiah Gill each had six, Kenn Dodson and Chris Barnard scored five and Logan Helser was low man with four.
The Miners' Miller sank 10 baskets and was 6 of 9 at the line for his team-high 16 points. Patterson made six baskets for 12 points and Pua'auli scored eight with the two 3s and two free throws. David Miller added seven points.
Clear Spring led 25-19 at halftime after the first quarter ended tied at 11. The Blazers led by 10, 43-33, going into the final eight minutes.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game 54-50 as Owen McGeady led the Miners with 15 points. Ian Sibley added eight and Ian Duncan and Cam Breighner each had six. Clear Spring's J.J. Hull scored a game-high 18 points and Isaac Gaylor scored 12.
Mountain Ridge (7-9) visits No. 1 Fort Hill Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. The junior varsity game will top at 5:30.
Petersburg 61, Notre Dame 53
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Peyton Tingler tallied 17 points to lead Petersburg past Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Vikings, who improved to 7-9 with the win, trailed 33-21 at halftime until Tingler came alive in the third, scoring 11 of Petersburg's 27 points in the period to put his team ahead 48-43 entering the fourth.
Petersburg outscored Notre Dame, 13-10, in the decider to hold on.
Caden Arbuagh was second on the Vikings with 13 points, and Peyton Day and Logan Thorne chipped in nine apiece.
Connor Sandreth led Notre Dame with 13 points, and Riley Suter joined him in double figures with 10.
Petersburg hosts Frankfort on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.