SMITHSBURG — No. 1 Allegany cut a late 16-point deficit to two points but it was unable to complete the comeback in a 58-53 loss at Smithsburg on Friday night.
The Campers (15-3) led 43-37 at halftime and led by as much as eight in the second quarter. The Leopards led by 17 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Smithsburg led by 16 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter before Allegany went on a run to make it a two-point game with 19 seconds left. However, the Leopards held on to win in the final seconds.
Chazz Imes led the Campers with 20 points and made four 3-pointers. Caiden Chorpenning scored 11 points.
Chorpenning led the Campers with six rebounds while Imes and Isaiah Fields each had four. Fields also scored eight points.
Cayden Bratton scored eight points with six assists and two steals. Fields and Blake Powell also had two steals each.
Sam Bono led the Leopards with 24 points. Josh Hegbe scored 15.
Allegany returns home on Monday for a rematch with Clear Spring at 7 p.m. The Blazers upset the Campers 65-60 on Jan. 28.
Pendleton County 59, Moorefield 29
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County outscored Moorefield 35-14 in the second half in a 59-29 home win on Saturday.
Chase Owens led the Wildcats (10-5) with 16 points. He scored 14 in the second half and Jacob Beachler and Dusty Smith each scored 12 points.
Beachler scored nine in the fourth quarter and Smith scored eight points in the second quarter.
Ronny Griest led the Yellow Jackets (4-13) with 13 points.
Pendleton County led 24-15 at halftime. The Wildcats held Moorefield to seven points in each of the final two quarters.
In the junior varsity game, Pendleton County won 45-32. The Wildcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 22-2 in the fourth quarter.
Cashton Kisamore led the Wildcats with 14 points and Bradey Bowers had 13. Diego Taylor led Moorefield with 11 points.
Pendleton County travels to face Pocahontas County on Monday at 5:45 p.m. Moorefield visits Petersburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.